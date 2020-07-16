Russia report: New intelligence committee chair loses Tory whip

Graphic copyright

Mr Lewis has been the Conservative MP for New Forest East since 1997 and has earlier chaired the Commons defence committee





Conservative MP Julian Lewis has been kicked out of the Conservative parliamentary get together immediately after beating Chris Grayling to develop into chair of the Intelligence and Safety Committee.

Thought to be No 10’s chosen choice, Mr Grayling was commonly expected to get the position.

But concerns had been lifted that the body’s impartiality could be undermined, and MPs backed Mr Lewis.

The committee scrutinises the do the job of the intelligence and safety providers.

A senior govt resource told the BBC that Mr Lewis “has been advised by the main whip that it is simply because he worked with Labour and other opposition MPs for his personal edge”.

Labour’s shadow foreign secretary Lisa Nandy criticised the conclusion tweeting: “Fully self-defeating act that bears the hallmark of a govt so arrogant it truly thinks it is previously mentioned scrutiny.

“What is in the Russia report that Johnson will not want to see the gentle of working day?”

Former Tory Cabinet minister and ex-chairman of the Intelligence and Security Committee, Dominic Grieve, explained to the BBC’s Newsnight: “What troubles me about this episode, pretty aside from its utter absurdity, and now withdrawing the whip from Julian, who is in fact hugely respected, is the state of mind it gives about what on earth is going on in Downing Road.

“Why did they attempt to manipulate this procedure? They should not have finished.

“The committee can only exist, the committee can only be highly regarded… if it is seen to be non-partisan, and independent.”

After Boris Johnson nominated five Conservative MPs for the committee very last week – giving them a bulk – it had been thought Chris Grayling was a shoo-in for the chairman posture.

But it seems there was a coup. Opposition customers of the committee had been concerned Mr Grayling would be also shut to No 10, and determined to back Julian Lewis. It seems he then backed himself, hence securing a the vast majority.

That’s still left No 10 embarrassed and it seems indignant. Sources say Mr Lewis experienced the whip eliminated mainly because he experienced instructed the Tory chief whip he would back Mr Grayling.

I hear the committee is meeting again on Thursday to talk about when to publish the considerably delayed Russia report. Some are pushing for it to be posted up coming 7 days – and feel modern occasions could make that a lot more possible.

Mr Grayling held cupboard positions beneath David Cameron and Theresa May perhaps together with transport secretary.

Irrespective of supporting Mr Johnson in the Conservative leadership election he was not provided a position in federal government.

The other Conservative committee associates are Sir John Hayes, Mr Lewis, Mark Pritchard, and Theresa Villiers. There are two Labour MPs – Kevan Jones and Dame Diana Johnson – plus Labour peer Lord West of Spithead. Stewart Hosie is the SNP’s representative on the committee.

Russian report

1 of the 1st employment of the newly fashioned committee will be to publish a extended-awaited report on alleged Russian interference in Uk politics.

Publication has been held up by the 2019 election and then a delay in location up the committee. It has been the longest hiatus considering that the committee was established in the early 1990s.

The report involves evidence from British isles intelligence providers regarding Russian makes an attempt to impact the end result of the 2016 EU referendum and 2017 standard election.

The delay in publication has led to speculation the report incorporates information embarrassing for the Conservatives, however leader of the Household Jacob Rees-Mogg reported the hold up was due to a selection of committee customers leaving Parliament and the require “to make certain that the suitable folks with the ideal amount of practical experience and responsibility could be appointed”.

Speaking in the Residence of Commons on Monday, Mr Jones stated the report need to be made just before Parliament goes into recess on 22 July.

“There is certainly no cause why it should not be. It is really been as a result of both of those the committee, it is been agreed by means of the redaction approach, and it can be been agreed by federal government,” he suggests.