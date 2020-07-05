The GRU – officially known as the General Directorate of General Staff – has accused the West of hacking Democratic Party email accounts during the 2016 US presidential election and of brazen and high-level attacks, including the 2018 nervous agent. Attack in Salisbury, England.

The news has already caused a political storm in Washington, with congressional leaders seeking answers from the Trump administration. However, observers are wondering why the Russian Intelligence Agency is running an operation that contradicts Russia’s own aims to bring the warring parties to the table in Afghanistan and prevent the central government from collapsing.

“First, these claims are false,” Peskov told reporters at a conference call. “Second, if U.S. special services still report to the president, I suggest [you] Proceed from President Trump’s respective statements that have already given his assessment to these reports. “

One can be forgiven for having a sense of dజj వు vu: denials about the GRU always come fast from the Russian government.

In March 2018, then-UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Russia was responsible for the assassination of former Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia in the English city of Salisbury – and that the two accused in the attack were officers of the GRU. That July, the U.S. Special Prosecutor’s Office Indictment 12 GRU officials have been accused of hacking Democratic Party email accounts as part of a larger effort by the Kremlin to intervene in the 2016 US election campaign.

Although the Russian President Vladimir Putin called Skripal a “traitor” and a “scumbag”, the Kremlin has repeatedly denied that leaking Democratic Party emails is necessarily a bad thing.

“Some of the hackers have published information about Ms.’s unethical behavior. [Hillary] Clinton’s campaign headquarters – supporting one candidate for the party’s nomination at the expense of another, “he said.” Everyone is talking about who did what, but who is so important? What is important is the content of this information. That’s my answer . ”

Now, the allegations that the GRU has given Taliban fighters a gift for killing US soldiers have come at a sensitive time: Russia – which sees Afghanistan as a neighboring country – wants American forces to flee the country.

At the end of February, the US and the Taliban signed a peace agreement to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan and pave the way for peace talks between the militant group and the government.

Despite ties between the US and Russia, the two countries have some common ground on Afghanistan: Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, who has generally been critical of US foreign policy, recently praised US special envoy for Afghanistan reconciliation Jalmay Khalilzad. Broker Peace in Afghanistan as “active efforts”.

And Russia made its own efforts Shape results In Afghanistan, Taliban representatives and Afghan political leaders have been brought to Moscow.

Laurel Miller, Asia program director with the International Crisis Group, said the GRU operation targeting U.S. and coalition soldiers appears to be in conflict with those Russian diplomatic missions.

Russia has cultivated ties with the Taliban and other warring parties in Afghanistan as a way of influencing the outcome in an area that it considers its strategic backyard. “We’ve known for a long time that there are Russian contacts with the Taliban, and at least some grease the relationship with the interests as a hedging technique,” Miller said. In 2017, for example, Army General John Nicholson publicly stated that Russia was sending weapons to the Taliban through neighboring Tajikistan.

However, she said the operation to reward U.S. troops was “very provocative and” a very different thing from its usual behavior. “It contradicts what Russian official policy is,” she said. In other words, the GRU operation targeting US and coalition forces is hampered: it may weaken U.S. support for the withdrawal, or trigger fresh sanctions on Russia.

But the agency has a reputation for brazenness – and can work opportunistically or independently of official policy.

Andrew Weiss, vice president of studies at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, believes the GRU continues to aggressively pursue diplomatic downfall. Intelligence experts say Salisbury is poisoned – leading to a research center Bellingcat Unraveling the alleged GRU operators through open-source research – rather than a covert approach to Spycraft, the model that sent a message to GRU’s enemies showed recklessness and open brutality.

“This is a pattern that we have seen many times in Ukraine,” he said, referring to Russian intelligence operations there. “The Kremlin is a well-oiled machine, but Putin – by denying Russian atrocities or by throwing a security blanket over his security establishment – does little to improve Russia’s international image.”

And Putin’s steadfast willingness to give political cover to the GRU.

Months after the Salisbury poisoning that prompted the deportation of dozens of Russian diplomats from the West, Putin held a gala event to celebrate the centenary of what he called “the legendary GRU” and praised the patriotism of its officials. Those who work for a company that has no “intelligence” in its name.