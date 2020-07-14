Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized for possible infection

“Justice Ginsburg was admitted to The Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland early this morning for treatment of a possible infection,” spokeswoman Kathleen Arberg explained Tuesday. “She was initially evaluated at Sibley Memorial Medical center in Washington, D.C. previous evening after going through fever and chills. She underwent an endoscopic treatment at Johns Hopkins this afternoon to clean out a bile duct stent that was placed final August. The Justice is resting easily and will stay in the medical center for a couple days to acquire intravenous antibiotic treatment method.”

It’s the most current growth in Ginsburg’s lengthy heritage of clinical troubles though serving on the high court docket.

In Might, she underwent nonsurgical procedure for a benign gallbladder issue at the very same medical center.