Samsung Galaxy Note 20 disclosed in 360-degree video clip — see it from just about every angle

1 hour ago
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 revealed in 360-degree video — see it from every angle
A new image of the Samsung Galaxy Take note 20 has appeared, getting the variety of a 360-degree GIF. That is supplying us a excellent seem at the new phablet from all sides.

The picture arrives courtesy of Evan Blass’ Patreon, with his Twitter page also hosting a still model of the impression.

Assuming this GIF is precise (since it is really from the ordinarily responsible Blass, we can be pretty certain it is), it confirms a lot of the rumors we’ve been hearing a short while ago about the layout of the Note 20. This contains the flat display screen, finish with central punch-gap for the front camera, a rear camera block with 3 cameras and the squared-off edges, encouraging differentiate the Notice 20 from the Galaxy S20 sequence which released previously this yr.

(Impression credit score: Evan Blass)

Other rumors can flesh out what we see in the graphic. The Galaxy Take note 20 display is anticipated to be be 6.4 inches throughout, and have an FHD resolution and a 60Hz refresh fee. Whilst that can make the phablet larger sized than the standard Galaxy S20, the S20 has a QHD resolution and a maximum 120Hz refresh charge.

