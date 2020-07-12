Top News

San Diego naval ship fireplace injures 18 sailors

2 hours ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
The sailors on the USS Bonhomme Richard experienced “insignificant accidents” from the fire and ended up taken to a medical center, Lt. Cmdr. Patricia Kreuzberger instructed CNN.

All of the crew is off the ship and accounted for, in accordance to a tweet from the US Pacific Fleet Naval Area Forces Sunday afternoon.
In a tweet, the Naval Area Forces updated the quantity of sailors taken to the hospital to 18 from 11.

Firefighters have been battling a a few-alarm hearth on the ship, SDFD’s Mónica Muñoz claimed. Numerous unique agencies are operating to combat the blaze.

The ship could burn for times, “down to the h2o line,” San Diego Fire Main Colin Stowell told CNN’s Erica Hill Sunday afternoon.

There was an explosion just as personnel were leaving the ship, Stowell reported.

No staff from any company is left on the ship, he reported.

“The navy is the only a person that will do the job from the pier facet, as effectively as the harbor PD on the fireplace boats, performing from the h2o aspect to include the heat of it,” according to Stowell.

It is unclear what commenced the fire. Initial reports from the ship show it commenced in the nicely deck, in accordance to a defense official.

The properly deck is where by tiny landing craft enter and exit the stomach of the ship.

Officers termed for San Diego Fire Department’s aid about 9 a.m. local time, Muñoz instructed CNN.

A next alarm was called at 9:09 a.m. and a 3rd at 9:51 a.m., in accordance to SDFD tweets.

The USS Bonhomme Richard is an amphibious assault ship, according to the US Navy.

There were 160 men and women on board when the fire begun, according to the Naval Surface Forces. The ship, which has a crew of 1,000, was going through routine maintenance.

CNN’s Barbara Starr, Mary Kay Mallonee, Melissa Alonso and Ryan Browne contributed to this report.

