Sappi to lay off dozens of staff at Westbrook mill, shut down paper equipment

Sappi North America is laying off dozens of staff members at its Westbrook mill, the enterprise introduced Thursday. Sappi explained it is completely shutting down Paper Machine 9 and the bulk of the power complicated at its mill. Shutting down the paper machine will consequence in 75 layoffs. The organization stated economic pressures and market circumstances led to the choice. "The restructuring at the mill serves to bolster this company, nonetheless, these decisions are never straightforward, and we do not acquire them flippantly. We thank you for your fantastic contributions and we will do everything we can to support our afflicted staff members all through this transition," Sappi North America Vice President of Production Mike Schultz reported. The layoffs and closure of the paper equipment will be completed by the conclusion of the 12 months. Corporation officers explained they will function with the afflicted personnel to enable them obtain new careers. Sappi explained it options to change the paper machine's production to mills in Skowhegan and Minnesota. Gov. Janet Mills issued a assertion on the layoffs. "This is sad news for Maine, specifically for the 75 hardworking folks who will be most impacted by the shutdown of this paper device. The Maine Section of Labor stands ready to enable these personnel by means of this challenging time by supplying unemployment insurance, position teaching, and any other suitable assistance. I spoke with Sappi North America's CEO this early morning, and he confident me that the company's functions at the Somerset Mill are unaffected by this conclusion and that the mill is in an economically successful position for the very long time period," Mills explained. State lawmakers representing the town also expressed their help for the staff. "This is horrible information for these hardworking workers, their families, and our entire group. So numerous of our neighbors have been harm by our latest public wellness and economic disaster. For these layoffs to be announced now feels specifically harrowing," Sen. Cathy Breen said in a statement. They urged impacted employees to attain out to them for assistance operating with the Maine Office of Labor.