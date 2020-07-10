Security digital camera footage displays Naya Rivera boarding boat in hrs before disappearance

The Ventura County Sheriff’s office has released stability footage showcasing former “Glee” star Naya Rivera leasing and boarding a pontoon boat at Lake Piru in close proximity to Los Angeles on Wednesday in the hrs ahead of her disappearance.

About a moment into the footage, the actress, 33, can be viewed parking her vehicle and using her 4-12 months-aged son Josey to lease a pontoon boat. The two are then escorted to a boat just before departing the dock.

According to past experiences, the rental took place around 1 p.m. and the boat was because of back again to shore about 3 hrs later on.

Former ‘GLEE’ ACTRESS NAYA RIVERA Lacking, PRESUMED Lifeless Soon after Working day ON CALIFORNIA LAKE: Reports

Authorities aren’t completely guaranteed what happened all through that time, but several hours later, Josey was observed alone on the boat and claimed he and his mother went swimming and she in no way reboarded.

The investigation is ongoing, but Rivera is presumed to be lifeless.

An in depth look for stays underway for the actress, which has turn into a “sluggish process” due to “challenging disorders” this sort of as low visibility in the lake, stated the sheriff’s business office in a push release on Thursday.

Approximately 100 folks are included in the research, which include divers and air teams, and Rivera experienced previous practical experience boating on the lake, in accordance to authorities.

Research Continues FOR NAYA RIVERA ‘RECOVERY’ IS A ‘SLOW PROCESS’ Due TO ‘DIFFICULT CONDITIONS’: AUTHORITIES

In the release on Thursday, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Workplace claimed, “Investigators believe Rivera drowned in what seems to be a tragic incident.”

Josey, who is also son to Rivera’s ex-spouse actor Ryan Dorsey is risk-free and “in superior well being,” authorities say.

“The relatives is likely by means of a really traumatic time right now,” Ventura County Sheriff’s Capt. Eric Buschow informed the Los Angeles Instances.

Rivera starred as Santana Lopez in all six seasons of “Glee.” She also introduced the song “Sorry” in 2013 with rapper Significant Sean.

A handful of the actress’ “Glee” co-stars have voiced their issue on-line, such as Demi Lovato, who guest-starred on the display, taking part in a adore desire for Rivera’s character.

Click In this article TO GET THE FOX Information App

“Please pray for @nayarivera to be discovered risk-free and seem,” mentioned a message on her Instagram story together with a photo of a burning candle.

She later on shared a next message looking through: “Pray for Naya, practically nothing is unachievable with God.”

The Affiliated Press contributed to this report.