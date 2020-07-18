Top News

See Comet NEOWISE on line tonight in a Slooh webcast

3 hours ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
https://www.youtube.com/look at?v=8hdsbbqzJFA

Comet NEOWISE has captivated stargazers in new months and if you haven’t found it yet, you are in luck. The astronomy learning web site Slooh will host a free of charge reside webcast tonight (July 18). 

The comet, officially regarded as C/2020 F3 NEOWISE, is currently obvious in the northwestern sky just right after sunset for skywatchers in the Northern Hemisphere. Very clear, dim skies absent from metropolis lights and an unobstructed see of the northwestern horizon are needed.

