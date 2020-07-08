sport

Serena Williams is taken to the tennis court along with Olympia’s daughter

by Niki J. Layton
The 23-time Grand Slam champion went to court with her daughter Olympia, The pair will be three years old in September, as the pair matched the pur Da outfit.

Williams posted photos on Instagram showing the couple celebrating, sharing a high five and walking out of court – where Olympia leaves her rocket to pick up the sale.

Coronavirus outbreak means Williams has not played since the Fed Cup qualifiers in Washington in February.

Although Williams is the coach, the WTA Tour will return in August ahead of the US Open In Patrick Mouratog Speaking to CNN recently, she suspected that she would be playing in New York if her family and daughter weren’t with her.
Subsequently, Williams scored one Video advertising She told fans that she would play at the US Open.
The US Tennis Association proposes austerity measures Including the proposal to create a bubble for players at an airport hotel outside of Manhattan – enabling the Grand Slam where most players stay and limiting entourage numbers to just one.
Motherhood

The 38-year-old Williams has been outspoken about the trials of motherhood since she gave birth to her daughter in 2017.

She recalled Childbirth is a “life-threatening” experience As well as her struggle Postpartum Emotions She suffered a huge loss in her career.
After a defeat at the 2018 Wimbledon final, Williams She said she was playing “All the mothers out there.”
Another Grand Slam victory, the last of which she won at the 2017 Australian Open, tied with Williams’ Margaret Court record.

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

