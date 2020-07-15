Shaquille O’Neal helps stranded driver on Florida highway — see it

sport

Shaquille O'Neal helps stranded driver on Florida highway

by Niki J. Layton
You can call this a “Shaqt” of kindness.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal helped a stranded motorist while he was driving along I-75 in Florida’s Alachua County on Monday, authorities said.

The Alachua County Sheriff shared footage of the incident on its Facebook page.

“Yesterday, Shaquille O’Neal was traveling through Alachua County on I-75 when he witnessed a crash. He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way. Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

In the clip, O’Neal, 48, greets officers as they approach the driver on the left side of the road, while the motorist can be heard saying her tire blew out.

“I appreciate you stopping to help,” one of the officers tells O’Neal in the footage.

The four-time NBA champion and 15-time NBA All-Star has a longtime connection in law enforcement. In 2005, he was sworn in as a reserve police officer in Miami, after having served in the same capacity in Los Angeles.

In 2016, he was sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia, and last year he was deputized by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Florida’s Broward County.

Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

