Shaquille O’Neal helps stranded driver on Florida highway — see it

You can call this a “Shaqt” of kindness.

NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal helped a stranded motorist while he was driving along I-75 in Florida’s Alachua County on Monday, authorities said.

The Alachua County Sheriff shared footage of the incident on its Facebook page.

“Yesterday, Shaquille O’Neal was traveling through Alachua County on I-75 when he witnessed a crash. He stopped to check on the welfare of the driver and remained with her until law enforcement arrived,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He fist bumped Deputies Purington and Dillon before going on his way. Hey Basketball Cop Foundation you’re not the only one that knows Shaq.”

In the clip, O’Neal, 48, greets officers as they approach the driver on the left side of the road, while the motorist can be heard saying her tire blew out.

“I appreciate you stopping to help,” one of the officers tells O’Neal in the footage.

The four-time NBA champion and 15-time NBA All-Star has a longtime connection in law enforcement. In 2005, he was sworn in as a reserve police officer in Miami, after having served in the same capacity in Los Angeles.

In 2016, he was sworn in as a sheriff’s deputy in Jonesboro, Georgia, and last year he was deputized by the Broward Sheriff’s Office in Florida’s Broward County.