She was fired from her job, she is now a ‘lasagna lady’, first responder and free lunch for friends

So far, she has made over 1,275 lasagna for friends, neighbors, first responders and those in need of a good fresh meal – without charging anyone.

For Brenner, it was a labor of love, and she had no plans to stop.

“I know it’s my time in my life to give back to people who have paved the way of life to have a 45-year life,” she told CNN.

Brenner, who moved to Gig Harbor, Washington, about six years ago, was fired from a men’s clothing store after the Kovid-19 hit. She quickly realized that it wasn’t very good to sit around.

She decided to help the elderly in her community and those who could not shop and shop because of the pandemic.

So, she signed up to work as a shopkeeper for Instacart. She spent only two days working with the grocery delivery app – but she noticed one thing her customers were asking for at the time: frozen lasagna.

One of those customers was a man in his nineties. When she handed him the frozen lasagna and other items, he confessed that he had no fresh food for nearly a month and a half.

That moment prompted Brenner to do some grocery shopping on her own, and pick up the ingredients needed to turn her family into a fresh lasagna based on her grandmother’s recipe.

“Frozen lasagna is not a treat,” she said. “I’m not a fan of frozen lasagna. I’m very Italian.”

After her recipe came out of the oven, Brenner did what many others on Facebook have done in captivity: share her home-cooked meals on social media. In his post, Brenner made his lasagna and offered it to anyone who wanted it for free.

When she had enough requests, she went to the store and spent 200 1,200 stimulus check on the ingredients and started cooking.

She made more than 130 lasagna and distributed it to those who requested it for free.

“The whole point of this is to spread the sense of community where we can, through the comfort of lasagna,” she said. “So, I don’t think anyone can afford it, because there are people out there who can’t afford the dollar.”

One woman operation

It’s a one-woman operation. Brenner spends eight to 14 hours a day. She worked for the last 90 days without a day off.

“Most of us go to work and want to go home immediately … and I never feel like that,” she said of her recent culinary endeavor.

Brenner began the operation in her own home, pushed her kitchen to its limits, and set up a contactless food pantry in her back yard.

Most recently, she said she used the commercial kitchen at the Gig Harbor Sportsman Club for free, allowing her to increase her operation.

The approach of distributing lasagnas allowed Brenner to see the impact of his work for the first time.

When they arrived at Easter, a family shouted that they had not enough money to celebrate this year’s holiday, without lasagna and other treats. Another man, Brenner Fed, said he recently lost his father and young son to a Kovid-19. One woman donated lasagna to nurses looking after her mother in the Alzheimer’s ward.

Brenner said he thinks his lasagna offers more than just nutrition: it creates an opportunity for family members to bond.

“It’s a family meal, it’s time to sit down, it’s making memories, it’s conversations,” she said. “It’s something you’ll remember for the rest of your life.”

Although she distributed lasagna free of charge, many in her community wanted to chip away. They decided to hold a fundraiser online to help Brenner continue the operation. In the last nine weeks, Brenner said they’ve raised more than $ 23,000 for her – which translates into 1,275 pans of lasagna.

Brenner doesn’t know what will happen when her fur ends, and she has no plans to stop making lasagna for others. She called the experience of lasagna for her community “a dream come true.”

“Are you tired of people?” Brenner said, “And I go, ‘You know, I don’t have time to think about it. I have lasagna.’