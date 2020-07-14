Sheriff Honsal: ‘It is Prudent to Wait’ to Put into practice the Governor’s New COVID-19 Closures | Misplaced Coast Outpost

Formerly: RE-SHUTDOWN: Governor Orders Statewide Closure of Bars, Indoor Eating, Film Theaters, Zoos and Much more in Response to Spiking COVID-19 Numbers

Humboldt County officers have responded to today’s announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom of new, statewide closures of some organizations thanks to COVID-19 concerns by indicating, basically, exhibit us in composing.

Humboldt County push launch underneath:

Governor Gavin Newsom these days introduced both equally statewide and county-particular steps to suppress the unfold of COVID-19 as conditions go on to rise across the point out. The Humboldt County Unexpected emergency Operations Center (EOC), Humboldt County Sheriff William Honsal and Humboldt County Wellbeing Officer Dr. Teresa Frankovich are conscious but have not yet noticed the penned direction on these improvements.

“The governor created obvious the state’s considerations about the fast improve in COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and ICU admissions in California,” Dr. Frankovich stated. “Our comprehending is that there will be a statewide order to shut bars and to transfer some sectors these as eating, family members leisure centers, workplace areas for non-important expert services, museums and zoos and cardrooms to outdoor functions only.”

The intent, the doctor mentioned, is to target on methods that minimize mixing of people outside the house their residence in areas the place it is extra demanding to make certain basic safety safeguards are in position and to shift those people activities outside wherever achievable. “The state is obviously stepping back but not returning to whole shelter-in-put limitations,” she mentioned.

Sheriff Honsal mentioned, “In mild of the governor’s new announcement about small business sector closures and the latest COVID-19 situation in California, I imagine it is prudent to hold out for additional written directive from the governor prior to making any sweeping selections that will impression our enterprise neighborhood. In a compact community like ours, a person organization closure can have a ripple influence felt all over the county. I’ve heard and noticed the impacts that COVID-19 and the preliminary closures had on our nearby business enterprise entrepreneurs and their families, and I do not get the conclusion to near sectors of our area financial system evenly.”

The EOC will provide supplemental facts Tuesday.

