Top News

Sheriff Shares Online video of Minimal Lake Visibility

35 mins ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
Naya Rivera the View
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

As the search for actress Naya Rivera carries on, the Ventura County Sheriff’s Place of work is updating the community with specifics of the procedure. And on Friday night, it shared two video clip clips, a single demonstrating the really low underwater visibility of Lake Piru affecting the research, and an additional showing the equipment getting applied.

The initial clip confirmed one of the remotely operated underwater motor vehicles remaining used, a floating drone with cameras on it, linked to a boat by way of a cable, which according to the department is being employed in addition to “side scan sonar, puppies, and divers.”

The next clip demonstrates how the drones are operated by using a handheld controller linked to a laptop or computer, with footage displayed on an connected screen. As the drone footage exhibits, at a depth of 30 ft the lake is really muddy and objects can only be recognized with clarity very close to the camera. See the two clips below.

Also Read: Naya Rivera’s 11 Most Unforgettable Roles, From ‘Family Matters’ to ‘Glee’ (Shots)

Previously Friday afternoon, Captain Eric Buschow briefed the media about how the look for for Rivera, who disappeared Wednesday all through a boating journey with her son on the lake, is progressing. He reported that when they have discovered some promising objects, Rivera’s physique has nevertheless to be located. He claimed teams are continuing to look for the north and jap sections of the two-mile-extended lake, 130 feet deep at it is most depth. Cadaver dogs are also browsing the top of the water. Examine more about that listed here.

READ  Clothing manufacturing unit in DTLA purchased to shut after 300 staff check optimistic for COVID-19, 4 die

Naya Rivera now appears in the recurring function of Collette Jones on the “Step Up” collection adaptation, which formerly aired on YouTube Pink and will air on Starz for its forthcoming 3rd season. Her other credits incorporate “Devious Maids,” “The Bernie Mac Show” and “American Dad” amongst several some others.

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment