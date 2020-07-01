entertainment

Sia becomes grandmother at 44 after welcoming adoptive teenage son 'two kids'

Sia becomes grandmother at 44 after welcoming adoptive teenage son 'two kids'
The 44-year-old Australian star shared the news during an episode of DJ Jane Lowe’s Apple Music Podcast on Tuesday, the youngest of her sons recently becoming a father.

“My youngest son has two kids. I’m a f ** king grandma! I know, right,” she said. “‘I was scared right away.’

Her guys call her “Nana,” but she’s trying to call me “Chris (Jenner).” I think, “Call me.”

Back in May, the “chandelier” hitmaker revealed in an interview with SiriusXM’s “The Morning Mash Up” that her family had grown after taking two “aging out of the foster care system”.

“I adopted two sons last year,” she said at the time. “Both of them are 18 years old.”

During her chat with Lowe, the Grammy-nominated artist said that her journey into motherhood “bored” her about the pet system.

“It’s totally corrupt,” she said. “It’s failing us … not in my experience, not in my son’s experience. They’ve been in 18 different places in their 18 years.”

Sia has revealed that her sons suffered “conditioning and complex injuries” while in foster care, but have “blossomed” since leaving the system.

Asked about The Black Lives Matter movement, The musician said adopting young black boys taught her an important lesson about race and white privilege.

“I am ashamed to say that two black sons took me every day to really understand what they were doing.”

