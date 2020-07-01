Top News

Sia says she is the grandmother after the son welcomed 2 children

The Sia family is expanding quickly.

The “chandelier” singer, 44, has declared her grandmother after her son welcomed two children.

“My youngest son has two children,” she shared Jane Lowe’s Apple Music Show Tuesday is the day. “I was scared right away. No, I’m fine. They call me Nana. I’m trying to call myself Love, like Chris [Jenner]. I like it, call me love. ”

In May, Sia revealed she was adopting two teenage boys in 2019 because they were “aging out of the foster care system.” Her two sons are now 19 years old.

In her interview with Lowe, she described the decision to adopt them.

“After researching the Foster system as much as I did in the last year, I am now a little tired,” she said. “This is failing us. Not in my experience, but in my son’s experience. They were in 18 different places during their 18 years. “

Sia admits that adopting two black sons really taught her about race and privilege.

“I am ashamed to say that two black sons have taken me every day to really understand what they are doing,” she admits.

“I am very scared for my children. I love them so much, ”she continued. “I only enjoyed white privilege and now I know it. I know full well how much white privilege I have. Now I have these two black sons, and that tells me what it really is.”

