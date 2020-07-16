SiriusXM Announces 6 Distinctive Channels Committed to Michael Jackson, Queen & Much more Legacy Acts

SiriusXM launched 5 unique radio channels nowadays (July 15) focused to the Beastie Boys, Bob Marley, Coldplay, Michael Jackson and Queen. Prince’s channel also makes a temporary comeback.

Every single artist focused channel, which has been licensed and generated in cooperation with the artists and their teams, options these seminal acts’ job-spanning hits, exceptional recordings, interviews and star-studded guest DJ periods.

The Beastie Boys Channel combines the group’s bangers, deep cuts, rarities and are living recordings although possessing the Rock and Roll Corridor of Famers share commentary, tales and insights on each and every of their albums. The “Go the Mic” visitor DJ collection features diehard fans Z-Vacation, Sean Lennon, Rosie Perez, Talib Kweli, Michael Rapaport, and much more. The Beastie Boys handle SiriusXM’s channel 35 till following Tuesday, July 21.

Marley’s Tuff Gong Radio, named soon after the label he started out, mixes the late reggae artist’s studio and live performances with his band The Wailers. Jack Johnson, Carlos Santana, Michael Franti, Large Boi, Cypress Hill, and a lot more will guest DJ channel 42 devoted to the Jamaican singer until eventually August 13.

Coldplay’s station spotlights a “Live in Technicolor” series each and every weeknight at 8 p.m. ET that showcases dwell concert activities from the band’s 20-yr vocation. On top of that, Coldplay Radio, which is obtainable on channel 28 right up until July 21, capabilities an exceptional live album recorded for the duration of the Viva La Vida Tour in 2009. Visitor DJs Beck, Dua Lipa, Demi Lovato, Shawn Mendes and Meghan Trainor will just take turns enjoying their favourite tracks off the Billboard 200 No. 1 album Viva La Vida or Loss of life and All His Close friends. But the alt-rock bandmates Chris Martin, Male Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion will also guest host the “Music That Produced Us Who We Are” collection.

The Michael Jackson Channel highlights his entire catalog, from his early times in Jackson 5 to the last calendar year of his solo celebrity occupation. Akon, Rodney Jerkins, and fellow Jackson 5 bandmates/brothers Jackie, Marlon and Tito will curate King of Pop Playlists for the channel, which will be voiced by longtime relatives pal and journalist Steven Ivory, whose do the job has been showcased in Billboard, The Hollywood Reporter, Vibe and other shops. Additionally, Ivory will curate an exclusive Now Far more Than Ever King of Pop Playlist on Friday, July 17 at 7 p.m. ET, when Jackson’s takeover of channel 50 will very last until July 21.

“Michael’s tunes has usually rallied the globe to acknowledge historical anguish with tracks and films this sort of as ‘They Will not Seriously Treatment About Us’ and ‘Black or White,'” reported Ivory in a press launch. “At the exact same time, he aspired to unify and lead the planet with inspiring anthems like ‘Heal the World’ and ‘Earth Song’ which dealt with challenges that have been vital to him this kind of as the treatment of our world.”

The Queen Channel spans the rock band’s 40-12 months career, from small club reveals to their iconic 1985 Are living Aid concert. Foo Fighters‘ Dave Grohl and Taylor Hawkins, Paul Rodgers, and Catherine Zeta-Jones will participate in their preferred Queen songs as guest DJs on channel 27, which will continue being Queen’s station right up until July 21.

Prince’s reprise on SiriusXM requires functioning by means of the Minneapolis seem pioneer’s famous catalog when actively playing tunes by artists that he was near to, encouraged by and collaborated with. Maya Rudolph, Naomi Campbell, The Revolution, Morris Day, Jerome Benton, and Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis of The Time will consider turns getting in excess of the distinctive Purple Playlist. Channel 50 will be topped The Prince Channel from future Wednesday, July 22 at 12 p.m. ET to July 28.

The 6 artist channels will be available on the SiriusXM app, online-connected equipment and property smart speakers. Pay attention to them in this article.