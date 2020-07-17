South Korean Lawsuit Filed Towards Kim Jong-un’s Sister

SEOUL, South Korea — Right after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison workplace on its individual soil last month, plunging relations with South Korea to a diplomatic nadir, a conservative activist law firm in the South made a decision that a single particular person was accountable: Kim Yo-jong, the only sister of North Korea’s chief, Kim Jong-un.

So he filed a lawsuit towards Ms. Kim.

South Korean prosecutors stated on Friday that they have been seeking into the litigation, but it was not clear no matter if they would start a formal investigation. Their palms appeared to be tied: They have almost no way to summon Mr. Kim’s sister to court to experience the accusation.

The accommodate is mainly symbolic, but if it triggers an angry reaction from the North, it could guide to the additional deterioration of the relationship involving the two Koreas.

The activist attorney, Lee Kyung-jae, a vocal critic of Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, told reporters past ​week ​that he experienced been driven to file the lawsuit in aspect mainly because the authorities of Mr. Moon had not been aggressive sufficient in dealing with the North’s destruction of the liaison place of work.