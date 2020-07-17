South Korean Lawsuit Filed Towards Kim Jong-un’s Sister

SEOUL, South Korea — Right after North Korea blew up an inter-Korean liaison workplace on its individual soil last month, plunging relations with South Korea to a diplomatic nadir, a conservative activist law firm in the South made a decision that a single particular person was accountable: Kim Yo-jong, the only sister of North Korea’s chief, Kim Jong-un.
So he filed a lawsuit towards Ms. Kim.
South Korean prosecutors stated on Friday that they have been seeking into the litigation, but it was not clear no matter if they would start a formal investigation. Their palms appeared to be tied: They have almost no way to summon Mr. Kim’s sister to court to experience the accusation.
The accommodate is mainly symbolic, but if it triggers an angry reaction from the North, it could guide to the additional deterioration of the relationship involving the two Koreas.
The activist attorney, Lee Kyung-jae, a vocal critic of Moon Jae-in, South Korea’s president, told reporters past week that he experienced been driven to file the lawsuit in aspect mainly because the authorities of Mr. Moon had not been aggressive sufficient in dealing with the North’s destruction of the liaison place of work.
Inter-Korean relations were being warmer in 2018, when Mr. Kim held summit meetings with President Moon, who helped arrange meetings in between Mr. Kim and President Trump. But ties turned frosty when Mr. Kim’s second meeting with Mr. Trump, held in Vietnam in February 2019, collapsed.
Rigidity mounted amongst the two Koreas as Ms. Kim grew to become the challenging-line confront and voice of North Korea. After activists in the South sent anti-North Korean leaflets about the border into the North, she issued a series of statements threatening retaliation — together with the destruction of the liaison business.
The North Korean armed service did blow up the business office previous thirty day period, which is in the border town of Kaesong, North Korea. But her brother later on suspended any further more armed forces actions aimed at scuttling the relatively warm connection that experienced produced concerning the two Koreas in new decades.
Very last week, Mr. Lee filed the lawsuit asking prosecutors to indict Ms. Kim, alongside with Pak Jong-chon, main of the common personnel of the North Korean armed forces, on fees of destroying a setting up made with South Korean taxpayer’s money.
A lawful criticism in South Korea is generally assigned to a prosecutor to come to a decision irrespective of whether it merits a whole investigation. Prosecutors ordinarily suspend tries to indict criminal suspects when they are unable to be brought to court docket. Even Mr. Lee acknowledged that there was no way for prosecutors to present Ms. Kim in a court in the South.
The lawsuit towards Ms. Kim will come on the heels of a landmark ruling this thirty day period in a civil accommodate filed on behalf of two South Korean prisoners of war from the 1950-53 Korean War. With the support of conservative legal professionals, the gentlemen, who put in a long time in the North ahead of escaping to the South, won their circumstance when a Seoul court docket ordered Kim Jong-un and North Korea to compensate them for the pressured labor they endured though in the North.
Less than South Korea’s Constitution, North Korea and its persons are technically aspect of South Korea. And in South Korea, civil lawsuits can be tried out with no the defendants in courtroom. The ruling in the P.O.W. scenario ruling was also largely symbolic because there was no way South Korea can drive Mr. Kim and North Korea to spend the payment.
Still, it encouraged politically lively conservative legal professionals to file or take into account other lawsuits towards North Korea in excess of a host of problems, these types of as the popular abuse of human legal rights.
Prosecutors have but to come to a decision regardless of whether to seek legal costs from Ms. Kim. But presented past procedures, they will most likely drop the situation soon after studying the criticism.
In the earlier, activists experienced sued top rated North Korean leaders, like Mr. Kim’s father, Kim Jong-il, above incidents like the sinking of a South Korean navy ship in 2010. But prosecutors indicted no one particular.
