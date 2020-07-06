Spain’s coronavirus antibodies study adds evidence against herd immunity

It was found that 95% of the population of Spain is infected. When sufficient populations are infected with a virus or bacteria – or vaccinated against it – herd immunity is achieved to stop its circulation.

The European Center for Disease Control told CNN that Spain’s research on a representative sample of more than 61,000 participants nationwide is the largest study of a dozen serological studies on coronavirus carried out by European countries.

“In light of these results, any proposed approach to achieving herd immunity through natural infection is not only unethical, but also unattainable,” said Isabella Eckerle and Benjamin Meyer, head of the Geneva Center for Emerging Viral Diseases, commentators at The Lancet. , Virologist at the University of Geneva.

Doctors are uncertain if anyone is immune to coronavirus. It is not clear how long or how well antibodies protect people from the virus.

Spain’s peer-reviewed study began in April, but the country is on a tough lockdown and is being held by leading government research and epidemiological agencies.

“The relatively low seroprevalence observed in the wake of a severe epidemic in Spain is useful for other countries. At present, herd immunity is difficult to accept, with no collateral damage of many deaths in the population and the burden of health systems,” the report reads.

Marina Polon, lead author of the Spanish study, director of the National Center for Epidemiology, told CNN: “Some experts estimate that 60% of seroprevalence means herd immunity, but we are far from achieving that number.”

Spain is one of the countries most affected by coronavirus in Europe, with more than 28,000 deaths and 250,000 cases.

Lancet published the results of Spain’s first phase, which ran from April 27 to May 11, showing a 5% antibody prevalence nationwide.

The Madrid metropolitan area, the country’s hardest hit by Kovid-19, has a prevalence of more than 10% and 7% in the dense urban Barcelona, ​​with many other coastal provinces having very low rates.

Similarly, in a Swiss study conducted from April to early May, Lancet reported that the prevalence of Geneva was 10.8%.

“Since the infection is innocent for the majority of the population, virus transmission quickly reverts to the initial pandemic measurements in the second generation after the action is lifted,” writes Lancet’s commentators Eckerley and Meyer.

The results of Spain’s second study, released on June 4, show a national prevalence of 5.2%, slightly higher than the first phase. The results of the third and final phase were made public on Monday; They showed that the national prevalence was at 5.2%, Polon said.