Stay updates from all over the world

25 mins ago
by Adam D. Crook
US Coronavirus Update: The latest about cases, deaths and reopening
Healthcare employees sporting own protecting devices (PPE) administer checks at a Covid-19 generate-through screening site in Tucson, Arizona on July 13. Cheney Orr/Bloomberg/Getty Images

Surging coronavirus cases throughout the United States are causing delays in receiving exam results from laboratories, according to Quest Diagnostics, a top supplier of diagnostic providers.

“Soaring demand” for a Covid-19 molecular test is “slowing the time” the enterprise can present exam effects even right after speedily scaling up its capacity, Quest mentioned Monday.

Increased capability: The corporation has now doubled its screening capacity from two months back, and now is ready to execute 125,000 molecular diagnostic assessments a day. By the conclusion of the month, it expects to have the ability for 150,000 tests a day.

Irrespective of this maximize in ability, it is really using up to a working day to process test final results for its precedence clients: medical center clients, pre-operative sufferers in acute care configurations and symptomatic healthcare personnel. For all other scenarios, it is having on typical 7 or more days, explained Quest in a press release.

The organization is going through troubles in attempting to ramp up tests: World offer constraints are nevertheless an challenge, the company claimed. 

The lab community is seeking to insert new engineering platforms and is taking into consideration an growth of its lab referral program.

But the enterprise cautioned that it can not decrease its turnaround time on tests benefits as extended as Covid-19 situations carry on spiking across the region.

“This is not just a Quest concern. The surge in Covid-19 conditions has an effect on the laboratory market as a full,” the corporation said.
