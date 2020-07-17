Taco Bell slicing potatoes sparks outrage from vegetarians

Taco Bell is slashing potatoes from the menu, to the horror of some vegetarian and vegan consumers.

On Friday, the fast-foods chain introduced that in mid-August it would cut potato solutions, such as the Spicy Potato Delicate Taco, Cheesy Fiesta Potatoes, and Cheesy Potato Loaded Grillers, from the menu.

“We know some vegetarian go-to goods may possibly be absent, but Taco Bell’s menu continues to be extremely customizable,” Taco Bell claimed in a push launch. “Never ignore to lookout for the vegetarian image on menus to reveal vegetarian merchandise, and keep in mind you can swap out any protein for beans in any menu item.”

The reduction of potatoes in individual sparked backlash on social media.

The determination to slash potatoes from the menu is a specifically complicated loss for some vegetarian and vegan Taco Bell lovers.

When requested for further information and facts about Taco Bell’s options to fill the gap remaining by potatoes, a Taco Bell consultant emphasized that the chain programs to continue to drive for additional vegetarian alternatives.

“We released the new Vegetarian Panel at the starting of the calendar year, prior to our shifts in functions in excess of the final several months similar to COVID-19,” the agent explained in an e-mail to Company Insider. “While some vegetarian favorites are retiring, we are continuing to innovate throughout all groups — like plant-based mostly.”

Final 12 months, Taco Bell instructed Company Insider that the chain was keeping away from faux meat alternatives, alternatively concentrating on “authentic plant-primarily based proteins” such as beans and potatoes. Even so, in February, CEO Mark King explained to Bloomberg that the chain thinks “plant-dependent protein has a spot on the menu,” and that he had just lately fulfilled with Impossible Foodstuff and Further than Meat.