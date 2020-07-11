Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week

SYDNEY (AP) — A 15-yr-old surfer died Saturday when he was mauled by a shark, the next deadly attack in a 7 days in Australia and presently at least the fifth this year.

Police mentioned the boy was browsing at Wooli Seaside, in close proximity to Grafton, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney in New South Wales state just ahead of 2:30 p.m. when he was attacked. The shark attack remaining him with serious accidents to his legs.

Numerous surfers arrived to the assist of the boy and aided him to shore for medical consideration. In spite of CPR initiatives to revive him, he died at the scene.

Law enforcement in the beginning said the victim was 17, but later on corrected his age to 15.

Jim Simmons, mayor of Clarence Valley shire, reported guests had flocked to the region for the school holiday seasons and there would probable have been a lot of individuals in the drinking water.

“What’s happened there this afternoon would shake everybody,” Simmons mentioned. “It’s terribly surprising. All of our sympathies, from men and women in the space, go out to the boy’s relatives.”

It is unusual for Australia to have five lethal shark assaults in the initially 6 months of a 12 months. On typical, a few men and women die from shark assaults each 12 months in the region, in accordance to figures saved by the Australian Shark Attack File. The past time there ended up five fatal attacks in an full year was 2014.

Past Saturday, a 20-year-old scuba diver who was spear fishing died following currently being attacked by a shark off the coastline of Australia’s Queensland state. The person was attacked close to Indian Head on the eastern facet of Fraser Island.

That assault occurred not much from where by 23-12 months-previous Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a fantastic white shark in April.

A 57-year-aged diver was killed off Western Australia state in January, and a 60-calendar year-old surfer was killed off Kingscliff in New South Wales state in June.