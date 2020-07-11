World

Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week

1 hour ago
Add Comment
by Adam D. Crook
Teenage surfer killed by shark, 2nd in Australia in a week
Adam D. Crook
Written by Adam D. Crook

SYDNEY (AP) — A 15-yr-old surfer died Saturday when he was mauled by a shark, the next deadly attack in a 7 days in Australia and presently at least the fifth this year.

Police mentioned the boy was browsing at Wooli Seaside, in close proximity to Grafton, about 600 kilometers (370 miles) north of Sydney in New South Wales state just ahead of 2:30 p.m. when he was attacked. The shark attack remaining him with serious accidents to his legs.

Numerous surfers arrived to the assist of the boy and aided him to shore for medical consideration. In spite of CPR initiatives to revive him, he died at the scene.

Law enforcement in the beginning said the victim was 17, but later on corrected his age to 15.

Jim Simmons, mayor of Clarence Valley shire, reported guests had flocked to the region for the school holiday seasons and there would probable have been a lot of individuals in the drinking water.

“What’s happened there this afternoon would shake everybody,” Simmons mentioned. “It’s terribly surprising. All of our sympathies, from men and women in the space, go out to the boy’s relatives.”

It is unusual for Australia to have five lethal shark assaults in the initially 6 months of a 12 months. On typical, a few men and women die from shark assaults each 12 months in the region, in accordance to figures saved by the Australian Shark Attack File. The past time there ended up five fatal attacks in an full year was 2014.

Past Saturday, a 20-year-old scuba diver who was spear fishing died following currently being attacked by a shark off the coastline of Australia’s Queensland state. The person was attacked close to Indian Head on the eastern facet of Fraser Island.

READ  Trump States China Connection Severely Weakened, Guidelines Out Period 2 Of Trade Offer

That assault occurred not much from where by 23-12 months-previous Queensland wildlife ranger Zachary Robba was fatally mauled by a fantastic white shark in April.

A 57-year-aged diver was killed off Western Australia state in January, and a 60-calendar year-old surfer was killed off Kingscliff in New South Wales state in June.

You may also like

About the author

Adam D. Crook

Adam D. Crook

Adam is a charismatic science communicator respected for his deep understanding of US S&T system. "New Frontiers in Science & Development' is the online platform he contributes to actively in addition to Science and Getty Images. He has won many national and international awards for his work. Explaining complexities of science in a simple language is his forte. He has extensive experience in reporting about the United State atomic energy program.
His pioneering work show casing US’s maiden mission to Mars and Moon has been applauded this aired in English for Television. In his two decades of writing for the prestigious American weekly Science, his stories have highlighted.

View all posts

Leave a Comment