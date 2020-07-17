Teresa Giudice’s daughter Gia Giudice reveals nose occupation

Gia Giudice has uncovered that she had a nose work soon after lovers discovered her new search in images on her VSCO account.

The “RHONJ” fixture, 19, took to Instagram on Friday to affirm that she experienced the technique, writing: “yes I obtained a nose occupation. certainly I’m swollen. thank you so significantly @drtobiasnyc I’m certainly in appreciate with it😍 I am an grownup now, this has been an insecurity of mine for a whilst and I have never ever been happier and so snug in my have pores and skin!!”

It is unclear how Teresa, 48, feels about the move, as she beforehand informed Lifestyle & Model that she was in opposition to her five daughters — Gia, Gabriella, Milania and Audriana — having plastic surgical procedure so young.

“I’m all about plastic surgical procedure but not [for] teenagers,” she explained. “I would not allow Gia do everything for a even though. I suggest, I guess, you know, after your 20s, if you want to do a little something like following 21 … You bought to make sure your body’s entirely developed. Or I know like, young girls get their noses performed and I believe, you know, if you acquired a large nose, you might as perfectly take care of it. Why not?”

Gia may well not be the first “RHONJ” star that Dr. Tobias has labored on, both. Previous “Housewife” Siggy Flicker and her daughter, Sophie Flicker, ended up featured in an Instagram put up by the surgeon that thorough the closed rhinoplasty treatment.

Teresa not too long ago went below the knife herself, acquiring a next breast augmentation carried out in January.