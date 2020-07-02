Texas Bar Owners protest ‘Bar Lives Matter’

Bar owners in Texas have protested in response to the state’s order to shut them down for a second due to the coronavirus, reports say.

Teen Allen Parker, owner of Machine Shed Bar and Grill, named Tuesday’s event “Bar Lives Matter” as a clear indication of the Black Lives Matter movement against police brutality.

Founded in Kilgore, Texas, two hours south of Dallas, Parker is already suing Greg Abbott against the Texas government over the bar closure – saying it is ruining his livelihood and bankrupting many of his peers. According to CBS Austin.

“This guy is going to pick and choose winners and losers,” Parker’s lawyer, Jared Woodfill, told the outlet. “The governor chose to grant bankruptcy to bar owners.”

As part of its recent coronavirus order, Texas has not closed or limited capacity in other businesses – such as hair salons, tattoo parlors and nail studios. This order requires restaurants to operate at 50 percent capacity.

“You can’t tell me my little bar is a problem. He’s the problem, ”Parker previously told The Washington Post. “He targeted us and this is discrimination.”

Parker also hosted a Why Bar Lives Matter demonstration in Machine Shed last week, and plans to host another at the State Capitol on Sunday.

Texas has seen a record number of cases since the state reopened earlier this year. The state currently has 160,000 cases and 2,424 deaths from COVID-19.