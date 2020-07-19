The 2020 Memorial Match, PGA Tour Reside Stream, Tee Instances, Stay Leaderboard, Television set Channel, Start out Time

The 2020 Memorial Match 3rd round will acquire place on Saturday at Muirfield Village in Dublin, Ohio. Tiger Woods is again together with other PGA Tour stars this kind of as Rory McIlroy, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Phil Mickelson. If you are on the lookout to commemorate this event you can check out out PGA Tour and Tiger Woods equipment in this article!









Jon Rahm (-12) was on hearth at the close of the third round and presently sits in to start with-spot with Tony Finau and Ryan Palmer tied for 2nd with (-8).

Below is every little thing that you have to have to know to follow the action this weekend!

The 2020 Memorial Tournament Final

When: Sunday, July 19 Dwell Coverage: 3:00 p.m. ET Television Channel: CBS Are living Stream: CBS All Obtain (1 7 days totally free) Two Featured holes: Stay streaming on ESPN+

We’ll have the stay leaderboard as the tournament will get underway with updates all through the day! Retain examining back for live updates!

Memorial Tournament Are living Leaderboard

1. Jon Rahm (-12)

T2. Tony Finau (-8)

T2. Ryan Palmer (-8)

4. Danny Willett (-6)

5. Jason Day (-5)

T6. Chez Reavie (-4)

T6. Henrik Norlander (-4)

8. Matt Wallace (-3)

T9. Patrick Reed (-2)

T9. Matthew Fitzpatrick (-2)

