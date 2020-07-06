The Atlanta mayor said he tested positive for Kovid-19

Brazil’s Sోo Paulo governor Jono Doria said Monday that bars and restaurants in the state’s capital city want to avoid “the images we saw in Rio de Janeiro and London” after reopening on Monday, so there will be stricter rules.

“We don’t want to see the pictures we’ve seen in Rio de Janeiro and London in the city of Sోo Paulo,” Doria told a news conference, adding that the bars and restaurants were to close at 5pm. “To avoid crowds.”

Bars, restaurants and beauty salons in Sోo Paulo reopened on Monday after being closed since March 24. Lunch bases now have seating areas after being restricted to delivery and takeout services.

An order published by Sోo Paulo City Hall states that bars and restaurants can operate six hours a day and have a maximum capacity of 40%. Companies such as shopping malls that are already allowed to open in the early stages of the reop start plan are allowed to extend operating hours by Monday.

Last Friday, the state government of Sోo Paulo authorized the reopening of theaters, cinemas, cultural events and gyms in additional areas.

Brazil’s most populous state of Sోo Paulo leads the nation in coronavirus infections and deaths. The state has seen 10,540 new cases and 56 deaths from the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours, the state health secretary said. Since the beginning of the pandemic, there have been 323,070 cases of Kovid-19 and 16,134 deaths related to the virus in the state of S వైo Paulo.