The body of one of the three missing on Rainier Mountain

32 mins ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
The body of one of the three skiers who went missing last weekend was found in Washington’s Mount Rainier National Park on Monday.

Matthew Bunker, 28, was quoted by the National Park Service as rescue helicopters and search parties found dead at a cliff at the bottom of a cliff.

The Seattle native was skiing at 10,400 feet when he fell. The cause of his downfall is yet to be determined.

“We extend our deepest condolences to Matthew’s loved ones and friends … it is very sad to not bring him home to his family,” said Tracy Swartout, Mount Rainier National Park deputy superintendent.

Bunker, who served in the military for five years, lost six other skiers in the same area There was no reappearance in 2014.

Vincent Digi, who disappeared on June 19, and Talal Sabbag, who went missing on June 21, have not yet been found.

“Every person missing in Rainier Mountain is deeply concerned. Our collective hearts are saddened by the families and loved ones of the missing. They seek comfort and answers in the most difficult days of their lives,” Swartout said.

