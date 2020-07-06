According to Xinhua, the warning will last until the end of the year.
Plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted by flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. During the Black Death in the Middle Ages, it killed 50 million people in Europe.
The Bubonic Plague, one of the three forms of the Playbook, causes fever, chills and cough along with painful, swollen lymph nodes.
Bayonneur health officials are now urging the public to take extra precautions to minimize the risk of infection to humans, and to avoid hunting or eating animals that cause infection.
Bannur officials have warned people to report the results of dead or sick marmots – a large ground squirrel that is eaten in some parts of China and neighboring Mongolia, and has historically caused the outbreak of the plague.
Marmot is believed to be responsible for the 1911 pneumonic plague epidemic that killed 63,000 people in northeastern China. It is hunted for its fur, which is gaining popularity among international traders. Diseased fur products were traded and shipped across the country – infecting thousands of people along the way.
Why is the plague still there?
The advent of antibiotics, which can treat most infections early, can help prevent the spread of plague, preventing the type of evidence that was rapidly spreading in Europe during the Middle Ages.
Although modern medicine can treat the plague, it has not been completely eliminated – and it has made a recent comeback, leading the World Health Organization (WHO) to reclassify itself as a developing disease.
According to the WHO, the plague hits 1,000 to 2,000 people every year. Since this is not the case for unreported cases, that amount is a very modest estimate.
The three most endemic countries – the plague, perpetuated there – are the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Madagascar and Peru.
In the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there are anywhere from a few to a few dozen cases of plague each year. In 2015, two people died of plague in Colorado, and eight cases were reported in the state the year before.
There is currently no effective vaccine against the plague, but advanced antibiotics can prevent complications and death if given early enough. An untreated bubonic plague turns into a pneumonic plague, which causes a rapidly developing pneumonia after the bacteria spread to the lungs.
Leave a Comment