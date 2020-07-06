The case was found in the city of Baynoor, northwest of Beijing Xinhua News Agency . The hospital alerted the municipal authorities of the case on Saturday. As of Sunday, local authorities had issued a citywide Level 3 alert for plague prevention, the second of a four-tier system.

According to Xinhua, the warning will last until the end of the year.

Plague, caused by bacteria and transmitted by flea bites and infected animals, is one of the deadliest bacterial infections in human history. During the Black Death in the Middle Ages, it killed 50 million people in Europe.

The Bubonic Plague, one of the three forms of the Playbook, causes fever, chills and cough along with painful, swollen lymph nodes.