The cracks in the Trump-Europe relationship are becoming deeper

However, others privately agree that if Brussels wants to make the pill more flavorful for an American audience, they can add sugar coating. The record does not have the power to speak of how an EU diplomat made the decision: “In the past, we could not include China to keep America happy.”

Engaging with China as a strategic and economic partner and reducing its dependence on the world’s superpowers by balancing its relationship with one another is one of the ways Brussels thinks it can move away from DC.

For the past few years, Brussels has stuck to its guns on big and international issues, as Trump has been tearing it all down. Think of the Paris climate agreement, the Iran nuclear deal 5G , And start looking at a pattern of behavior that you think is in line with China’s oldest ally in the EU. Sure, this may sound like a deep, established bond between Europe and the US, but in this case, any friendship to Beijing can cause real wounds.

“Knowing what we know about China’s data, the pestilence and the attitude of the White House, we have avoided them in another world,” the diplomat said. The other world he represents is not the world before Trump took office.

A Brussels official who works on EU foreign policy but does not have the authority to speak on the record says that under the direction of former US President Barack Obama, Europe has become a geopolitical priority.

“Obama is not as keen on the Middle East as previous presidents. This is a geographically European issue, and he is shifting his priorities from Europe to China and Asia,” the official said.

However, longtime observers of the Coalition agree that the last four years have come under pressure – and this year’s US election will only be exacerbated by Donald Trump’s defeat of former Vice President Joe Biden. “Trump views the EU, especially Germany, as an economic and trade rival, which means he can expect tensions in the event of his second term,” said Velina Tacharova of the Austrian Institute for European and Security Policy.

As the EU steps in to “strengthen strong autonomy in the security and defense sector,” Trump seeks to “undermine such efforts through his attacks on European NATO members and through economic and trade measures”.

The Brussels official explained that Trump has “broken from multilateralism” on big international issues such as Iran, and that the US has taken “less responsibility in European security” and “accelerated European thinking to take a step away from the US and do our own thing on the world stage.”

This feature of the US administration, which is hostile to refraining from working with Europeans, is recognized by the EU diplomat. “The problem is, DC officials want to work with Europe. When negotiating, there is no mandate from the government to get involved. They hung on as long as possible, but if we get a second Trump word, then we’re in real trouble.”

According to Tacharova, “Leaders of EU institutions and member states are hoping that Joe Biden will be elected in November … He is in favor of multilateralism and he is expected to strengthen relations between the USA and Europe.”

CNN has contacted several officials from EU institutions and diplomats on both sides of the Atlantic for comment. Many refused to comment; Most people agree that this is the case. One European diplomat said: “We dance with those on the dance floor, but don’t take the genius to see that EU-US cooperation is currently useless.”

Asked to comment on the EU’s potential pivot to historic ties with the US, a State Department spokesman said: “The United States and the EU share a strong and lasting partnership based on common democratic values ​​and respect for human rights. Commitment to security. This long-term partnership is vital as we coordinate international efforts. “

However, the success of Biden does not provide a quick fix for the transatlantic partnership. “The question is not whether you can get back to where you were in the relationship, but if we can convince the US to rejoin the Western order,” the EU diplomat said.

“The US and EU geopolitical pivots on Asia, the Middle East and trade have already begun. The difference now is that we want the West to become one.”

Even if Biden reverts to the Obama-era policy on Europe, there is no guarantee that he will replace Trump in four years. “The fundamental changes in the US are probably the same, and we have to adjust. We will make the best possible relationship. These changes, they are structured and they are not based on just one person,” the Brussels official said.

Of course, this does not mean that the Atlantic Alliance is not important. It is central to what the West represents, and the US is always more important to Europe than China. Moreover, the EU’s big plans to engage more with China have been a big blow to the Kovid-19 outbreak.

However, as America’s global character becomes inherently more unpredictable, as Europe seeks a new position on the world stage – these historical Western powers can only be seen as good news for those who have been united against it for a long time. Ago.