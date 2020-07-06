‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ singer Charlie Daniels dies at 83

The multi-instrumentalist was bleeding into the Hermitage in Tennessee and was pronounced dead on Monday, his publicists said in a statement.
Named the Charlie Daniels Band, he and the band he most closely associated with – Fidel – led a new generation of Southern rock.
His best hit, 1979’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” is still a staple of classic rock stations.
Despite being heavily involved with country music, Daniels once told CNN he doesn’t like wearing any label.
In 2008, he joined the Grand Ole Opry, nearly 40 years of his career. It took until 2016 for Daniels to be inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame.
His songs are so patriotic and rooted in his admiration for the US that he is called “the greatest country in the world” in his music.
In 1980, he released “In America” in response to the Iran hostage crisis.
Thirty years later, his public speaking prompted him to quit the Country Freedom Concert in Nashville, which honored the September 11 rescue workers.
Daniels plans to unveil a new single, “This Is No Rag, It’s A Flag”, but the concert organizers have blocked the song’s lyrics, including “It’s not a rag. It’s a flag, and we don’t wear it on our heads.”
But the song he will forever be famous for is “The Devil Went Down to Georgia,” a Rompin, Devil and Stampin ‘Bluegrass hoodown for the soul between a young country boy named Devil and Johnny.
The song spent weeks on the charts and eventually went platinum. A year after its release, it was featured in the movie “Urban Cowboy”, introducing it to a wider audience. Most recently, it was featured in the “Guitar Hero” video game.
Leave a Comment