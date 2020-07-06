‘The Devil Went Down to Georgia’ singer Charlie Daniels dies at 83

The multi-instrumentalist was bleeding into the Hermitage in Tennessee and was pronounced dead on Monday, his publicists said in a statement.

Country Music Hall of Fame induction and Grand Ole Opry alumnus Daniels was born in North Carolina, but quickly enjoyed a home in Nashville. He went there and played records with the Music Titans Bob Dylan, Leonard Cohen and Ringo Starr

Named the Charlie Daniels Band, he and the band he most closely associated with – Fidel – led a new generation of Southern rock.

His best hit, 1979’s “The Devil Went Down to Georgia” is still a staple of classic rock stations.