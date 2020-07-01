World

The economy is declining but Wall Street is in the best quarter in decades

by Adam D. Crook
The economy is declining but Wall Street is in the best quarter in decades
The Dow (Today) Its best quarter was a 17.8% jump from the first three months of 1987 The S&P 500 (SPX) Its best quarterly profit has increased 19.9% ​​since the last three months of 1998.
The tech-heavy The Nasdaq Composite (COMP) It is slightly behind its best performance, rising 30.6% since the fourth quarter of 1999.

All three indices also ended in green on Tuesday, the last trading day of June and the second quarter.

It is a lot Mayhem for the stock market.
The lightning rally on the coattails of a dramatic sale in the market came in March when the pandemic lockdown began. Dow its record The worst start to a year in history, Fell 23.2% in the first three months.
Investors are optimistic about summer thanks to the economy’s gradual re-opening – which began in early April in some states – Unprecedented monetary And Economic stimulus Investors are optimistic about the summer.
More 20 million American jobs have disappeared In April, but not immediately, employment picture and other financial data Also began to improve.

The country’s crisis is clearly not over. A job report Thursday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics is expected to show an unemployment rate of more than 12%.

However, investors are determined to focus on the positive.

Over the past few weeks, infection rates have risen in some parts of the country and left some out States to pause their reopening plans. Economists are concerned about what the second lockdown could do to recovery. These worries have weighed in on the market for a few days, but hopes are high for more stimulus money from Washington.
