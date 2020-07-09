The European economy faces a deeper recession than expected

“The economic impact of the lockdown is worse than we initially expected,” Commissioner Waldis Dombrowski said in a statement. “We continue to navigate the storm water and face many dangers, including another major epidemic,” he said.

The view of the 19 countries that use the euro has also been reduced. A contraction of 8.7% in 2020 is now forecast, a full percentage higher than the previous estimate.

“The scale and duration of the pandemic and the required lockdown measures in the future are not known,” the commission said, adding that the risks to its forecast were “exceptionally high.” Huge uncertainty means the economy can bounce back stronger than expected.

There are some early signs of a resurgence as European countries make lockdowns easier, welcoming tourists and allowing some businesses to reopen. Louvre Museum in Paris, Reopened on Monday With a social distance of 7,400 tickets available, a spokesperson told CNN Business.

The museum has lost $ 40 million ($ 45 million) in revenues since the end of March and expects its maximum daily capacity to be 10,000 or a quarter of the normal number in the summer, the spokesman said.

The economy of France Got back to growth In June, analysts said economic activity across the region was better than expected, despite weakness.

EU Recovery Fund

EU countries are still trying to agree on $ 750 billion ($ 825 billion) of details Coronavirus Relief Package . A group of countries – Austria, the Netherlands, Sweden and Denmark – are in favor of the European Commission’s proposal to distribute two-thirds of its money through grants.

In current EU stimulus efforts, as well as in countries’ own aid packages, the relief package comes to over $ 540 billion ($ 592 billion) and welcomes countries such as Spain, Italy, Portugal and Greece. The fallout from tourism and coronavirus has been particularly severe.

The Recovery Fund will help improve the outlook for the region, according to the Commission, whose proposal does not consider the proposed package because it has not yet been approved by member states. EU leaders can reach an agreement when they meet on July 17 and July 18.

The new proposal provides a “powerful example” of the need for agreement on support measures, Dombrowski said.

According to the commission, the decline in production and the strength of the rebound “will vary significantly” between countries. It stated that cash flow problems are “significant risks” for many companies that are becoming “salvage problems” and that the labor market suffers a long-term loss.

Italy, which has the highest number of coronavirus deaths in Europe, is expected to shrink this year by 11.2%, the worst decline in the region. The country’s GDP will return to levels last year before 2022, the commission said. The economies of France and Spain will also fall by over 10%.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sెnchez and his Portuguese counterpart, Antonio Costa, said on Monday that it is essential for EU countries to reach an agreement quickly.

“It is fundamental that the internal market begins to work again. This is important not only for countries most affected by the crisis, but also for countries that benefit most from the internal market, such as Germany … and the Netherlands.” Said Costa.

– Julia Horowitz, Vasco Cotivo, Laura Perez Maestro, Pierre Byrne and Ivana Saric contributed to reporting.