The gesture moved from the ‘Call of Duty’ game amidst the hate concerns

26 mins ago
by Barbara C. Arroyo
Players in the popular shoot-em-up game “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare” can no longer celebrate the “OK” gesture because it is used as a symbol of hate, says a report.

US video game developer Infinity Ward has quietly removed the gesture from the game amid concerns about the use of racist right-wing terrorists. The Independent reported.

Neither Infinity Ward nor Publisher Activision has confirmed the reason for the removal of the gesture, which is a popular way for interactive players to celebrate a successful mission.

The gesture has now been replaced with an emote called “Crush,” the news agency reported.

The use of the “okay” gesture as a hate symbol is back in 2017, when it gained traction on social media site 4chan, the Independent reported.

Members of the so-called “alt-right” are often captured in gesture photographs.

OK remember Described by the Anti-Defamation League The company said it was “a heartfelt expression of white supremacy,” but “one should be careful not to go to conclusions about the motive behind the gesture.”

On June 6, Infinity Ward announced on Twitter: “There is no place for racism in our game. This is the effort we started with the experiment and we should do better. We are issuing daily bans of racist and hate names. But we know we have much more to do. “

The company said it would add additional resources to monitor and identify racist material, add additional reporting systems to increase the number of hour bans and improve restrictions on name changes.

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

