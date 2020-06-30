The governor said Mount Rushmore, which Trump attended, had “no social distance” at the July 4 event

Over 10.3 million The corona virus Cases have been reported Around the worldAccording to Johns Hopkins University (JHU), including at least 505,000 deaths.

But the WHO Director-General Tedros Adanam Ghebreyesus warned on Monday that the pandemic was far from over.

“It’s not even close to ending,” Tedros said at Monday’s media conference in Geneva.

“Although many countries around the world have made some progress, the pandemic is actually accelerating. We are all together and we have all been in it for a long time,” Tedros said.

Here’s what you need to know about the global outbreak:

Faucy to testify: Today, Coronavirus is a member of the task force Dr. Anthony Fauci, Robert Redfield, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health officials, will testify before the Senate Committee on the latest attempts by the US government to curb the pandemic.

The panel hearing on health, education, labor and pensions continues to rise as the number of cases across the country continues to rise and states are starting to reopen. The U.S. reported more than 40,000 new Kovid-19 cases on Friday, the largest jump so far.

The EU is preparing to reopen its borders – but perhaps not for Americans: European Union Preparing to reopen its outer border to 15 countries Outside the Alliance early Wednesday. However, two EU diplomats said the United States was a country that did not appear on the proposed list.

There are almost 2.6 million cases Coronavirus in the US and at least 126,000 People died according to the JHU.

Diplomats, who are not authorized to discuss the matter before the EU’s 27 member states have signed an agreement with CNN, have been given EU governments until Tuesday lunchtime to agree on a list of 15 countries that have access.

“High incidence” among children in the new UK hotspot: UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said on Tuesday that coronavirus cases were unusually “high incidence” in Leicester, a city in the East Midlands region of England and locally placed under lockdown in the UK. Hancock said one in 10 positive cases across the country last week was in Leicester, but local authorities warned that the lockdown could be challenging due to resource shortages.

After the rise of the coronavirus case, the State of Australia announced a partial lockdown: Australia State Victoria has announced a partial lockdown after more than two weeks of double-digit increases in newly confirmed cases. At 11:50 pm on Wednesday night, ten postcode locations in Victoria will return to Stage 3 “Stay at Home” until July 29.