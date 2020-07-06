The masked decision to haunt Trump’s re-election bid

A day later, Trump’s top aide said the White House had always wanted all Americans to wear masks.

“When we wear masks and masks, when you have no social distance, it’s done on a location basis,” Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News. “Certainly the national order is out of order.”

Three months after reversing the course and recommending masks – the action agreed by the authorities was confusing and embarrassing – top Republicans and presidential allies realized that wearing a mask was still an important factor in ragging. Epidemic.

White House officials are discussing a more active role in promoting masks as they shift to a strategy that prepares Americans to live longer with the virus. After appearing in a series of events with no social distance and a shortage of masks, Trump’s campaign will host a New Hampshire campaign rally on Sunday, offering attendees a “strongly encouraged face mask to wear.”

Yet Trump’s willingness to become personal on this issue is not clear. Although he has sometimes likened himself to “The Lone Ranger” in privately veiled cases, he has not used his powerful social media platforms to encourage his supporters to do the same. And in meetings with advisers, Trump noted that more stringent calls for wearing masks could send the wrong message while trying to move on from the virus.

The debate over the masks has repeatedly come to surround a federal effort marked by recessions, conflicting recommendations, low reserves and competitive internal benefits, leading to confusing messaging and adverse health outcomes.

The shaky response has done serious damage to the president’s political outlook – further enhancing the impression that Trump’s dislike of the masks is not taken seriously. Trump’s close allies are now privately claiming that wearing a mask in public helps make the crisis more conducive. They fear that he has failed to do so – and encourages his supporters to follow – as Trump threatens a revival that fueled his reelection, as more and more dissemination is needed to reopen. .

The Trump administration’s decision in the early days of the pandemic to recommend not wearing masks was a critical misstep in the widely discredited national response. Although it is clear that asymptomatic outbreaks can spread quickly and quietly, a comprehensive national effort to convince Americans that wearing masks can prevent infection has never mounted.

The administration’s top public health experts have defended their actions, saying there is a need to prevent equipment from running in short supply.

“I am worried,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a congressional testimony last week. “At that time, our health care providers had a shortage of essential equipment – taking care of sick people every day to keep themselves vulnerable. We don’t want to turn masks and PPEs away from them. People use them.”

However, months into a crisis that shows no signs of deterioration, the White House bosses and allies of the President say that if more Americans start wearing masks, the outbreak may slow down.

White House officials say this week that their messaging will not slow the virus down to persuade Americans – but steps like wearing masks will help the country retain it as it learns to live with it.

“As it spreads and we meet the needs of that outbreak, we have the infrastructure to address them,” an official said in previewing the new messaging push.

However, after months of refusing to wear himself, after a public outcry against his election rival and a cultural backlash against their use, it is unclear whether any attempt by the president to persuade the public to cover their faces will be effective.

Emerging on Friday afternoon, April 3, Trump announced that the American Centers for Disease Control is urging Americans to wear a mask when they leave their home. But he immediately declared that he would not wear himself. Instead of encouraging Americans to ignore the recommendation, he advised them to do whatever they wanted.

“With the masks, it’s really voluntary,” the President said. “You can do it. You don’t have to. I choose not to do it.”

His announcement came after a few days of task force meetings where officials in the Situation Room argued whether to reverse the course and cover Americans. At the Oval Office, Trump expressed serious doubts that any American would wear a mask – and was worried that giving them advice would cause panic.

Less concerns

In the early days of the pandemic, the recommendation of masks to the general public was the subject of conversation among White House officials.

The exception is Matt Pattinger, the deputy national security adviser who has dictated President Asia’s policy. A former Wall Street Journal reporter in China, he covered the SARS outbreak, living in a country where the Pottinger mask had long been worn, and with the spread of coronavirus, it was ubiquitous.

According to current and former senior administration officials, Pottinger and some members of the National Security Council recommended to other members of the task force in February that Americans should wear the mask as the virus spreads in the United States.

Presenting data from South Korea and Japan, which indicated that widespread masking may contribute to the spread of illness, Pottinger and members of the NSC’s weapons of mass destruction argued that Americans should give similar advice.

The shortage of medical-grade masks for front-line hospital workers is backed up internally, which has been scrambled by states and the federal government to address patchwork shipments and appeals to the private sector. Some White House officials fear that a blanket recommendation for Americans to use face masks could result in badly needed medical masks, exacerbating an already serious situation for hospital workers and first responders.

“The administration wants to go to the health professionals and not want to panic, and people buy the masks they need for the frontlines,” said a former administration official who attended the talks. “That’s part of the justification.”

However, Pottinger did not prevent wearing the mask at the White House and encouraged others in the NSC to do the same. At one point in March – when the administration recommended against wearing masks – council members received a shipment of blue surgical masks from Taiwan for use at the White House.

At the time, the CDC stated on its website that “it is not recommended to wear a face mask to protect themselves from respiratory diseases including Kovid-19”.

Administration officials refrained from going out to buy masks: “Americans don’t need to go out and buy masks,” Pence said during an appearance on CNN on March 1. At the end of February, Surgeon General Jerome Adams tweeted: “Seriously people – stop buying masks! They are not effective in preventing the general public from catching #Coronavirus.”

In other cases, some administration officials have suggested that wearing a mask may increase the risk of infection for the wearer.

“If you’re not a health care provider, wearing a mask can increase your risk of getting (coronavirus),” Adams said in an interview on Fox & Friends on March 2. “Folks who don’t know how to wear them properly touch their faces a lot and actually increase the spread of coronavirus.”

By the end of March, there was growing evidence that the symptomless spread of the virus was causing an increase in cases nationwide. According to people familiar with the internal negotiations, the CDC’s senior officials at the White House have told the White House that there are strong guidelines – including a new recommendation on masks – to prevent the virus from spreading among people who don’t have the virus.

People familiar with the documents said the memos were sent to the White House about the agency’s recommended guidance in the last week of March. They make it clear that clothing masks – not medical-grade masks – are recommended.

But after embracing them, some of Trump’s advisers have warned that the nationwide recommendation may have negative side effects and justify the more limited ones, which are only in difficult areas.

Opinion is divided among the authorities. It is a cultural barrier that some people have wondered if the mask was already so common that people in America – unlike the citizens of Asian countries – would ever submit to cover their faces. One group raised the notion that Americans should be rebranded as “masks of etiquette” to appeal to philanthropy.

Health professionals, including Dr. Deborah Birks, have warned people that masks can be prevented by other preventative measures. Some of Trump’s political advisers have expressed a different concern: Is the president adopting a “wartime” mini for a moment, telling Americans to wear masks?

The debate took place at the Coronavirus Task Force meetings in the White House Situation Room but also at the Oval Office, where Trump informed advisers that he was not interested in telling Americans to cover their faces and that he did not appear to be wearing it in public.

“It’s very actively discussed. We’re actively discussing the task force today and I assure you, it’s going to be on the agenda tomorrow,” Fouci, the country’s top infectious disease specialist, told CNN in early April. “Because we know that people who do not have the symptom are clearly spreading the infection, it makes sense that doing it is not a bad idea.”

Masks are politicized

At one point during the public task force briefing, the debate became public, with Birks arguing against the mask’s recommendation in private, warning that “the mask would protect you from being particularly vulnerable.”

A day later, Trump emerged – according to people familiar with the matter – to announce new CDC recommendations on masks. It was clear from the moment he said he would not accept himself under his guidance that the debate on masks ever existed.

“I wear a face mask when I greet presidents, prime ministers, dictators, kings and queens – I don’t know,” Trump said. “Something, I don’t see for myself.”

ముసుగు ధరించిన ముఖంతో బహిరంగంగా కనిపించడం బలహీనతకు సంకేతం అనే సంకేతంగా తనను తాను ముసుగు ధరించడానికి రాష్ట్రపతి నిరాకరించిన ట్రంప్ మద్దతుదారులు చాలా మంది స్పష్టంగా కనిపించలేదు.

ఏప్రిల్, మే మరియు జూన్ నెలల్లో, ట్రంప్ ఆ అభిప్రాయాన్ని ఎదుర్కోవటానికి పెద్దగా చేయలేదు మరియు బదులుగా ఒక కొత్త సంస్కృతి యుద్ధాన్ని స్వాధీనం చేసుకున్నాడు, తన ప్రత్యర్థి జో బిడెన్ స్మారక దినోత్సవం సందర్భంగా పుష్పగుచ్ఛము ధరించడానికి ఫేస్ మాస్క్ ధరించినందుకు ఎగతాళి చేశాడు.

ప్రైవేటులో, ట్రంప్ సహాయకులతో మాట్లాడుతూ, ముసుగు ధరించడం భయంకరమైన సందేశాన్ని పంపుతుందని, వైరస్ను ఎదుర్కోవడంలో మరియు ఆర్థిక వ్యవస్థను తిరిగి తెరవడంలో moment పందుకుంది. అతను ముసుగులో ఉన్న చిత్రాలను రాజకీయ ప్రత్యర్థులు శాపంగా నుండి తప్పించుకుంటారని ఆరోపించడానికి తిరిగి చిత్రీకరించబడతారని ఆయన ఆగ్రహం వ్యక్తం చేశారు.

అతని ప్రచారం “కీప్ అమెరికా గ్రేట్” అనే నినాదాన్ని కలిగి ఉన్న ముసుగులను ఉత్పత్తి చేయగా, సహాయకులు ట్రంప్ వాటిని ప్రజలకు విక్రయించడంపై సంతకం చేస్తారని ఖచ్చితంగా తెలియలేదు మరియు వారు ప్రచారం యొక్క ఆన్‌లైన్ స్టోర్‌లో కనిపించలేదు.

రెస్పిరేటర్లను ఉత్పత్తి చేస్తున్న అరిజోనాలోని హనీవెల్ కర్మాగారాన్ని సందర్శించడానికి ట్రంప్ మొదటిసారి వైట్ హౌస్ నుండి ఉద్భవించినప్పుడు, అతను క్లుప్తంగా తెరవెనుక ముసుగు వేసుకున్నాడు కాని అసౌకర్యంగా కనిపించాడు మరియు అతను ఒక దుస్తులు ధరించాల్సిన అవసరం లేదని ఒక ఎగ్జిక్యూటివ్ చెప్పాడు.

తరువాత, అతను మిచిగాన్లోని ఒక ఫోర్డ్ ప్లాంట్‌ను సందర్శించినప్పుడు, ముసుగు ధరించడం అవసరం, వాహన తయారీదారు ముసుగు ధరించమని ప్రోత్సహించాడు మరియు అధ్యక్ష ముద్రతో క్లుప్తంగా ధరించాడు. కానీ తరువాత అతను దానిని తీసివేసాడు, విలేకరులతో మాట్లాడుతూ “దానిని చూడటానికి ఆనందాన్ని ఇవ్వడానికి తాను ఇష్టపడలేదు.”

ట్రంప్ క్రమం తప్పకుండా పరీక్షించబడుతున్నందున – అతని సామీప్యతలోకి వచ్చిన ప్రతిఒక్కరిలాగే – అతను ముసుగు ధరించాల్సిన అవసరం లేదని వైట్ హౌస్ నొక్కి చెప్పింది, అయితే వైట్ హౌస్ ఉపయోగించిన అబోట్ పరీక్ష అధిక రేట్లు తప్పుడు ప్రతికూలతలను చూపించింది.

కేసులలో కొత్త పెరుగుదల దేశాన్ని కదిలించినందున, ముసుగు ధరించడం పూర్తిగా ఆలింగనం చేసుకోవడం చాలా మంది రిపబ్లికన్లు నిర్ణయించినట్లు స్పష్టంగా తెలుస్తుంది.

ముసుగులపై ముఖం గురించి GOP

గత వారంలో, ఉన్నత రిపబ్లికన్ అధికారులు మరియు సాంప్రదాయిక మీడియా సభ్యులు – రాష్ట్రపతి నిశితంగా పరిశీలించిన వారితో సహా – ముసుగులు సిఫారసు చేయడం వైపు అకస్మాత్తుగా తిరిగారు మరియు కొన్ని సందర్భాల్లో ఇది అవసరం. టెక్సాస్ ప్రభుత్వం గ్రెగ్ అబోట్ గురువారం రాష్ట్రవ్యాప్తంగా తప్పనిసరి ఉత్తర్వులు జారీ చేసింది, టెక్సాన్స్ బహిరంగంగా ముసుగులు ధరించాలని కోరింది. వైస్ ప్రెసిడెంట్ మైక్ పెన్స్, మే నెలలో మాయో క్లినిక్ సందర్శన వైట్ హౌస్ యొక్క రిలాక్స్డ్ వైఖరికి చిహ్నంగా మారింది, అధ్యక్ష ముద్రతో నేవీ బ్లూ నంబర్‌ను ధరించడం ప్రారంభించింది.

ఒకప్పుడు ఈ సమస్యను వ్యక్తిగత ఎంపికగా తీర్చిదిద్దిన రాజకీయ నాయకులు కూడా అకస్మాత్తుగా ముసుగులు స్వీకరించడం, ముసుగు ధరించడాన్ని మరింత బలవంతంగా ఆమోదించాలని ట్రంప్‌పై ఒత్తిడి పెంచింది, చర్చల పరిజ్ఞానం ఉన్న అనేక వర్గాల సమాచారం.

“ముసుగులను ఫ్రంట్‌లైన్ డిఫెన్స్‌గా ఉపయోగించడం గురించి ఎక్కువ చర్చలు జరుగుతున్నాయి” అని చర్చల్లో పాల్గొన్న ఒక వ్యక్తి మాట్లాడుతూ, విభిన్న అభిప్రాయాలు పంచుకుంటున్నాయని మరియు వైట్ హౌస్ ఇంకా ఒక విధానంలో అడుగుపెట్టలేదని అన్నారు.

అగ్ర కాంగ్రెస్ రిపబ్లికన్లు, అదే సమయంలో, ఇటీవలి రోజుల్లో ట్రంప్ కంటే ముసుగులు చాలా దూకుడుగా నెట్టారు. కౌబాయ్ టోపీ కింద నీలిరంగు శస్త్రచికిత్స ముసుగు ధరించిన ఆమె తండ్రి, మాజీ ఉపాధ్యక్షుడు డిక్ చెనీ యొక్క ఫోటోను నెంబర్ 3 హౌస్ రిపబ్లికన్ రిపబ్లిక్ లిజ్ చెనీ పోస్ట్ చేశారు.

“#realmenwearmasks,” ఆమె రాసింది.

రాష్ట్రాలు మళ్లీ మూసివేయకుండా నిరోధించడానికి ముసుగులు ముఖ్యమని ఒక ఉన్నత GOP సహాయకుడు చెప్పారు. వైద్య నిపుణులు మరియు టాస్క్ ఫోర్స్ సభ్యులు ఇటీవల వైట్ హౌస్ అధికారులకు ముసుగుల యొక్క ప్రాముఖ్యతను నొక్కిచెప్పారు, వారు సందేశాన్ని విస్తరించడానికి అంగీకరిస్తారని ఆశతో, సంభాషణల గురించి తెలిసిన వ్యక్తులు చెప్పారు.

బహిరంగంగా ముసుగు ధరించడానికి ట్రంప్ నిరాకరిస్తూనే, అతను తన స్వరాన్ని కొంతవరకు మార్చుకున్నాడు, ఇటీవలి ఫాక్స్ బిజినెస్ నెట్‌వర్క్ ఇంటర్వ్యూలో ముసుగులు మరింత అనుకూలంగా కనిపించాడు మరియు సామాజిక దూరం అసాధ్యమైన సందర్భంలో తాను ధరించానని అంగీకరించాడు.

“నేను ముసుగుల కోసం ఉన్నాను” అని ట్రంప్ అన్నారు. “ముసుగులు మంచివని నా అభిప్రాయం.”

అయినప్పటికీ, ముసుగు ధరించడం పూర్తిగా ఆలింగనం చేసుకోవడం ట్రంప్‌కు రాజకీయంగా గమ్మత్తైనదని రుజువు చేస్తుంది, అతను తన 2020 ప్రత్యర్థి జో బిడెన్‌ను బహిరంగంగా ముసుగు ధరించినందుకు పదేపదే ఎగతాళి చేసాడు మరియు ముఖ కవచాలను బలహీనతకు చిహ్నంగా పేర్కొన్నాడు.

ట్రంప్ సహాయకులు ముసుగు ధరించే రాజకీయ కోణాన్ని దాటి, ప్రజారోగ్యం మరియు భద్రత పట్ల నిజమైన ఆందోళనగా పునరుద్ఘాటించాలని వైట్ హౌస్ ఆలోచనతో పరిచయం ఉన్న వ్యక్తులు చెబుతున్నారు, ముసుగు యొక్క రాజకీయ మరియు సాంస్కృతిక విభజనలను ప్రేరేపించిన ఒక రాష్ట్రపతికి ఇది ఒక పొడవైన ఉత్తర్వు. నెలలు ధరించి.

ట్రంప్ పట్టుకుని ఉన్నారు

ముసుగు ధరించడాన్ని ప్రోత్సహించడంలో రాష్ట్రపతి నాయకత్వ పాత్ర ఎంతవరకు తీసుకుంటారో స్పష్టంగా తెలియదు. సానుకూల ఉద్యోగాల సంఖ్యను తెలుసుకోవడానికి గురువారం ఒక ప్రదర్శనలో, అతను కోవిడ్ యొక్క వ్యాప్తిని ఆపడానికి ఉత్తమ పద్ధతుల జాబితాలో ముఖ కవచాలను మాత్రమే క్లుప్తంగా పేర్కొన్నాడు.

కానీ ట్రంప్ యొక్క అగ్ర సహాయకులు కొందరు ఈ విషయాన్ని వ్యక్తిగత బాధ్యతగా తిరిగి రూపొందించడం ప్రారంభించారు, వైరస్ కలిగి ఉండటానికి వ్యక్తులపై బాధ్యత వహించాలని ఆశిస్తున్నారు – మరియు పొడిగింపు ద్వారా, వేగవంతమైన పున op ప్రారంభాలు. బహిరంగ ప్రదర్శనలలో, ప్రజలు ఇటీవల కేసుల్లో వచ్చే చిక్కులు సామాజిక దూర మార్గదర్శకాలకు లేదా ముసుగు సిఫారసులకు కట్టుబడి ఉండకపోవడమే కారణమని అధికారులు వాదించారు – మరియు ట్రంప్ గట్టిగా ప్రోత్సహించిన ఇంటి వద్దే ఉన్న ఆర్డర్లను ముందస్తుగా ఎత్తివేయడం కాదు.

“ఇది నిజంగా తిరిగి తెరవడం గురించి కాదు” అని ఆరోగ్య మరియు మానవ సేవల కార్యదర్శి అలెక్స్ అజార్ ఆదివారం సిఎన్ఎన్ యొక్క “స్టేట్ ఆఫ్ ది యూనియన్” లో మాట్లాడుతూ, సంక్రమణ రేట్లు పెరిగిన రాష్ట్రాల్లో ఆంక్షలను ఎత్తివేయాలని వైట్ హౌస్ ప్రోత్సహించడాన్ని సమర్థించింది. అజార్ అపరాధి బదులుగా “మా ప్రవర్తనలు దానిలో ఏమి ఉన్నాయి” అని పేర్కొన్నారు.

“మేము బాధ్యతా రహితంగా వ్యవహరిస్తే, సామాజికంగా దూరం చేయవద్దు, మనం సామాజికంగా దూరం చేయలేని సెట్టింగులలో ముఖ కవచాలను ఉపయోగించవద్దు, తగిన వ్యక్తిగత పరిశుభ్రత పాటించకపోతే, మేము వ్యాధి వ్యాప్తిని చూడబోతున్నాం” అన్నారు.

ఆదివారం పెన్స్ కూడా ముసుగులు ధరించే అమెరికన్ల బాధ్యతపై దృష్టి పెట్టాలని కోరింది – వైట్ హౌస్ కోరుకున్న పున op ప్రారంభాలపై కాదు.

“యువ అమెరికన్లు సమాఖ్య స్థాయిలో తిరిగి తెరిచే అన్ని దశల కోసం మేము ఇచ్చిన మార్గదర్శకత్వాన్ని విస్మరించే మార్గాల్లో సమావేశమవుతున్నారు” అని సిబిఎస్‌లో ఆయన అన్నారు.

మహమ్మారి కోపంతో కొనసాగుతున్నందున, వ్యక్తిగత బాధ్యత కోసం సహాయకులు నెట్టడం ట్రంప్ యొక్క సొంత ప్రవర్తనతో క్లిష్టంగా కనిపిస్తుంది. ఓక్లహోమా మరియు అరిజోనాలో రాజకీయ కార్యక్రమాలను నిర్వహించిన తరువాత – సామాజిక దూరం చురుకుగా నిరుత్సాహపరచబడింది, ముసుగు ధరించడం లేదు మరియు తరువాత ప్రజలు అనారోగ్యానికి గురయ్యారు – ట్రంప్ శుక్రవారం మౌంట్ రష్మోర్ వద్ద జరిగిన ఒక కార్యక్రమానికి శీర్షిక పెట్టారు, ఇది 7,500 మందిని స్టేడియంలోకి తీసుకువచ్చింది, అక్కడ దూరం అసాధ్యం అని నిరూపించబడింది మరియు ప్రతి ఒక్కరూ వారి ముఖాన్ని కప్పలేదు.

ట్రంప్ చివరకు ముసుగులు ధరించమని ప్రజలను ప్రోత్సహించడం ప్రారంభించినప్పటికీ, తన కుమారుడు డొనాల్డ్ ట్రంప్ జూనియర్ కరోనావైరస్కు వ్యతిరేకంగా ముసుగుల ప్రభావంపై సందేహాన్ని చురుకుగా వ్యాప్తి చేస్తున్నారు.

ఫేస్బుక్లో, ట్రంప్ జూనియర్ పాజిటివ్ ప్రెజర్ సూట్లు అని పిలువబడే కొన్ని హజ్మత్ సూట్లలో శాస్త్రవేత్తలు పనిచేస్తున్న ల్యాబ్ యొక్క చిత్రాన్ని పోస్ట్ చేశారు. చిత్రంపై వచనం ఇలా చెబుతోంది: “వైరస్ నుండి తమను తాము రక్షించుకోవడానికి వైరాలజిస్ట్ ధరించేది ఇదే. అయితే చింతించకండి. మీ బందన బహుశా కూడా పనిచేస్తుంది.”