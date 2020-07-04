The Mets open the 2020 MLB season against the Braves on City Field

The Mets 2020 season begins as the end of the season – a home game against the Braves.

The MLB is expected to release its official schedule this week with the Braves at Cityfield on July 24 to kick off the Mets season. The NL East rivals last faced each other in the 2017 opener.

The Post’s Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand reported last week that MLB’s plan is to start the Nationals with the Yankees in a national television game on July 23. MLB is waiting to announce the schedule to allow for changes to occur due to some coronavirus concerns. Areas.

In the 60-game season, the Mets have to cut back on travel and face opponents from the NL East and AL East.

The Braves finished last season on City Field – the Mets winning game over Dominic Smith’s walkoff homer in the 11th inning. The original 2020 schedule, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 shutdown, began on March 26 at home against the Nationals.

Amade Rosario and Marcus Stroman have not worked with the team, but manager Luis Rojas has indicated that he expects the two players to start participating “soon”. Strowman tweeted that he would be with the team on Sunday.

“They’re a work in progress and we hope they come soon,” Rojas said. “We may have them [Sunday] Here. We make guys happy, we bring guys in three sessions, and we go out on a daily basis to make sure we’re fulfilling the social distance protocol. “

Rojas is excited about the veteran players who have been added to the pool of about 60 people this week, including a cast that includes Melkey ​​Cabrera, Gordon Beckham, Hunter Strickland and Jared Hughes.

“Those guys have been successful at the big league level and they can be great assets for us, too,” Rojas said. “We’re looking at a whole picture of the guys in the camp here and they have a vision that can help us.”

According to Ro Tfielder Cabrera Rojas, a candidate to play first base if needed. But the Mets are also well stocked with Pete Alonso and Smith.