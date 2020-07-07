The “MLS Is Back Tournament” continues despite coronavirus concerns

Mexican superstar Carlos Vela, who signed a contract with Los Angeles FC in 2018, has decided against playing in the tournament since his wife is pregnant. Vaila is the biggest name that has ever been discontinued.

“I want nothing more than to be with my colleagues in Orlando,” Vela said in a statement released by his club. “I always want to give to my club, our fans and supporters and the city of L.A.

“However, staying at home during a dangerous pregnancy and staying with my wife is in the best interest of my family’s health. I miss being with my teammates and coaches, but I am excited and supportive of the LAFC.”

MLS paused

In a normal world, FC Dallas would have been around for about half of their season, with players looking forward to an All-Star break in late July. However, we have come a long way since MLS launched its 25th season in February.

Before we enter now; We have to remember how the season went.

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry He took the reins of the Montreal Impact and won his first game as manager. Mexican national team star Xavier “Chicharito” Hernandez Los Angeles made his debut for the Galaxy but settled for a 1-1 draw with the Houston Dynamo.

Meanwhile, the first players Nashville SC were off to a very fancier start, but local rival Atlanta United spoiled the party 2-1. In Los Angeles on the first day of March, David Beckham lost his team Inter Miami to Los Angeles FC, 1-0.

A week later, LAFC and the Philadelphia Union won a 3-3 draw in an instant classic. And then… silence. Epidemic Close sports leagues The 25th season of the US and MLS stopped shortly after the start.

That’s how it works

MLS is only the second major Sports League After the ongoing Challenge Cup in the NWSL and Utah, to resume the game in the US and Canada.

With the exception of FC Dallas, the remaining 25 teams will meet in a cup style competition, group stage and then a knockout game.

Group stage results are calculated for the regular season, which MLS hopes to reopen after the tournament ends.

The final will see the top East and Western teams compete against each other on August 11.

The winner of this tournament will have an automatic berth in the 2021 CONCACAF Champions League, the American and Caribbean Regional Regional Club Tournament.

The tournament features a full video review for wrinkled referees and five alternatives to the usual three.

In view of all football leagues around the world that have been reopened due to health issues, fans are not allowed inside the venues for matches.

Inside the “bubble”

A total of 25 teams will be at the Disney Swan and Dolphin Resort and play their matches at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Orlando. MLS has created a series of security protocols to prevent and prevent the spread of coronavirus in teams. Those measures include general testing, social distance, and the use of face masks.

“I think guys understand why there are protocols, and it’s important that we stick to them,” said Inter Miami CF goalkeeper Luis Robles. “It’s not just about one person; it’s about the whole community, so we have to be safe.”

Players will be confined to their hotel the entire time and some players will have to stay away from their families longer than they used to.

“Being away from your family in the pandemic has always been a big concern for the players. I think Major League Soccer has done a good job of keeping their protocols tight,” Toronto FC defender Justin Morrow, father of two young girls, told CNN Sport.

“This virus is very unpredictable, so we ask all of us to work hard to follow the protocols and make this tournament a good start.”

Health and safety issues

The MLS Players Union recognized the complex nature of organizing the tournament during the coronavirus pandemic.

“Removing FC Dallas from competition in Orlando is a reminder of how difficult the conditions are for the return of all sports in the midst of this pandemic,” the Players’ Union said in a statement posted on Twitter.

Dallas is not the only team dealing with positive tests. The league’s statistics show that 13 of the 557 players currently in Orlando have tested positive for coronavirus – including 10 from FC Dallas.

According to a Athletic Report , There may be more reports, including the Nashville SC, where five players have tested positive since coming to Orlando on Friday.

Teams such as Toronto FC and Colorado Rapids have delayed coming to Orlando, citing recent test results. Two players tested positive before the planned arrival of the Rapids.

For the players and teams already in Orlando, a lot of people are trying to stay excited and hope that everything is contained and the tournament can go according to plan.

“We understand that this is not the most ideal situation, but everyone is excited to go out there and play again,” said Houston Dynamo player Jarek Valentin.

Portland Timbers head coach Giovanni Savaris said: “It seemed a little strange at first … this is a situation where the MLS tried to do everything they could, and I should be very proud of our guys because I think we’re very safe around us.”

However, Matt Lampson, a goalkeeper and cancer survivor for the Columbus Crew, tweeted, “It’s serious,” feeling more uncertain about the return of MLS.

With coronavirus cases spreading around the US and Florida in particular, some are wondering whether the fast return of sports is the most sensible thing to look at right now.

“A lot of me want to come back to sports,” CNN chief medical correspondent Dr. Sanjay Gupta said in a recent podcast. “How I stopped, I am now able to sit down with my family and enjoy the game.

“But at the same time, what’s happening in the country and in the world … and with what I do on a regular basis – going to the hospital, telling people on television and doing everything they can to stay home physically, mask, and spread the virus on this podcast.”

Dr Gupta said: “I would like to see sports come back – and I do – it is also essential that the health of the players and staff come first, especially when there are increasing cases of infection across the country.”