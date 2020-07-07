The museum says the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ does not shake General Lee’s car

The car used in the first season of the CBS series, which ran from 1979 to 1985, is currently at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.
The 1969 Dodge Charger known as “The General Lee” bears the Confederate flag. All things connected with that heritage and history are examined as the country counts with ethnic ties.
“We think it’s part of car history and people love it,” he said. “We’ve got people of all races and ethnicities who remember the TV show and haven’t been bothered with it. It’s part of history and it’s in the museum.”
“We’ve been approached by a lot of positive comments about putting ourselves on the show,” Grams said, “and we appreciate you leaving it there. Like most places, there is no knee-jerk action to remove it.”
