The museum says the ‘Dukes of Hazzard’ does not shake General Lee’s car

This is the way to look at the Illinois Car Museum The car is famous Through the famous “Dukes of Hazzard” TV series.

The car used in the first season of the CBS series, which ran from 1979 to 1985, is currently at the Volo Auto Museum in Crystal Lake, Illinois.

The 1969 Dodge Charger known as “The General Lee” bears the Confederate flag. All things connected with that heritage and history are examined as the country counts with ethnic ties.

Museum Director Brian Grams Told the Northwest Herald There is no debate about the car being removed from the display.