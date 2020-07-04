Sometimes it takes an outside eye for perspective.

And with friends and family of Nets wing Timothy Lauau-Cabarrot returning home in France failing to slow down the U.S. coronavirus – and many Americans refusing to act responsibly – they can’t help but wonder.

“Yeah, they’re really asking me what’s going on, why it’s here, why [is it] You can’t do everything we do, especially how much you’ve improved, ”Luao-Cabarot said in a zoom call Friday. “I tell them the truth. I tell them that people are sometimes not responsible, and that being outside without masks and gloves and not paying attention to all these things. They were thrilled and thrilled. “

“For them, it’s hard. Literally [for] For two months, you can’t go out. If you are moving out of your home, you need to get a fatal cause, such as going to the doctor and having paper to prove it, or going to the grocery store to get supplies. But besides those two or other essentials, you can’t go out. Or if you go out it’s a huge fine, a few thousand euros. It’s a big thing out there, so they’re really thrilled and thrilled, we don’t have these kinds of things here. “

The U.S. accounts for 10.9 million COVID-19 cases worldwide. There are 2.7 million, and nearly 130,000 of the 523,000 deaths. Numbers are still rising in 40 of the 50 states.

The summit of France has long been wished that it had taken some time to go home to Lua లుa-Cabarrot; But in the end, he decided it was not worth the risk.

Instead, he stayed in Brooklyn, learning Spanish, cooking (his favorite was fried chicken), and reading (now “Chop Wood Carry Water,” courtesy of interim Jack Wan.)

But now that the Nets are reopening the workouts, he and his teammates are preparing to re-start the season against the Magic in Orlando on July 31.

It will be a team of some unrecognizable Nets.

With Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, DeAndre Jordan, Wilson Chandler and Nick Claxton, and Spencer Dinwiddie, there are guaranteed minutes for Luvau-Cabarrot.

The player who missed the preseason, joined the Nets two ways and had to prove himself on a 10-day deal, a place in the rotation is a big thing.

“It’s too big for us, too big for me,” Luao-Cabarrot said. “Obviously, we miss them. As we say this year and as always, this is the next person. You have to be ready and ready to play… I’m sure they’ll support us and we’ll try and do the best we can. “

Prior to the shutdown, Luvau-Cabarot had been playing his best since joining the NBA. He had a season-high 21 points in the win over Charlotte, and a 16-point, eight-rebound effort in Boston’s March 3 win, where he posted an impressive plus-27. He finished the game with 13 points in a win over the Lakers before the game ended.

The French Wing holds the team’s third-highest net rating in five games (7.0) before the league closes.

“NBA guys are NBA guys at the end of the day, whether they’re earning a shot,” said Caris LeVert. “The guys in it [Boston] The game – many of them young men [Chris] Chiozza and TLC – still NBA-caliber players, are really very talented top players. “

Luvau-Cabarot is going to get his shot in Orlando. Not only is he playing, but – as the frontcourt deteriorates – his 6-foot-7, 210-pound frame should be used as a stretch four. Or worse.

“I’m just essaying that I have to play 4 or 5 at some point now,” said Luao-Cabarrot, who never played center.

“My role is the same: I’m going to help more in the paint and be there [Jarrett Allen], Sometimes they have to do the dirty work they do. “