The New York Court Officers’ Association is suing the state office

A New York court official has sued the state office, which runs the court system, alleging that it failed to keep members safe from coronavirus.

Dennis Quirk, president of the New York State Court Officers Association, in a lawsuit filed in Manhattan federal court late Wednesday, said the Court Administration Office did not properly clean the spaces or provide personal-protective equipment to the authorities.

“As a result … union members were exposed to COVID-19 and were actually infected with coronavirus and died from the alleged failure,” the civil complaint reads, referring to Chief Judge Janet DeFior.

Quirk said three union members – a court official in Brooklyn, and two court aides – died of the virus, and more than 100 court officials fell ill.

“It extends to every court in the city,” Quirk said.

The union offers facemasks to members and buys a hand sanitizer from a local distillery, which it distributes back to the courts, Quirk said.

The OCA provided no hand sanitizer and, according to Quirk, only provided disposable masks to court officials.

The head of the long-running union said court officials had conspired to “silence” him with disciplinary action because he had been criticizing him for months for insufficient efforts to keep court officials safe during the pandemic.

Quirk accused the OCA of sacking him by leaking an inflammatory email to The Post, in which three black court officials accused him of promoting “racial inequality and brutality” in court officials.

“They have this for me,” he said.

Quirk’s lawsuit seeks more than $ 3 million in compensatory and punitive damages.

“There is no cleaning; There is no sanitizer. We want our people to be safe and our people to be safe, ”he said.

“This virus is a terrible thing … We need to clean buildings and hand sanitizer in buildings – not just to the authorities but to the public as well.”

The OCA did not immediately respond to a request for comment.