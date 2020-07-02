sport

The NFL plans to play the Black National Anthem before Week 1 games

by Niki J. Layton
This news was first reported Flop, Which is owned by ESPN.

According to the source, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is played before “The Star-Spangled Banner”. It begins with the first game of this season’s national television, which hosts the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, on September 10.

The song will also be played during Sunday Night Football and two ESPN Monday night games during the full slate of Sunday afternoon games.

Additionally, the source said the league will work with players to identify victims of systemic racism throughout the season. Topics discussed with players include victims’ names on helmet decals or jersey patches, as well as educational programs and storytelling (such as additional PSAs about victims and their families).

According to the NAACP, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was written by James Weldon Johnson. Website. Johnson’s brother John Rosamond Johnson set the poem to music in 1899. It was first performed by a choir at the detached Stanton School in Jacksonville, Florida in 1900 – where James Weldon Johnson was principal – as part of the celebration of former President Abraham Lincoln’s birthday.
Niki J. Layton is a journalist who writes on politics, environment and human rights in South Asia.

For 15 years, she has written for several publications and websites including TIME, Harper's, Al Jazeera, The Caravan, The Hindu, Scroll.in, Outlook, The Wire, The New York Times, Foreign Policy, The Economic Times, Tehelka, and news channel CNN-IBN. She is an India correspondent for The Straits Times, Singapore.

Some of the awards she has received are the Red Cross Award for reporting on conflict, Mumbai press award for environmental reporting, and ILO award for writing on labour. Niki has a Masters in political journalism from Columbia University Graduate School of Journalism, New York

