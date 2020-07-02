This news was first reported Flop , Which is owned by ESPN.

According to the source, “Lift Every Voice and Sing” is played before “The Star-Spangled Banner”. It begins with the first game of this season’s national television, which hosts the defending Super Bowl champions, the Kansas City Chiefs, Houston Texans, on September 10.

The song will also be played during Sunday Night Football and two ESPN Monday night games during the full slate of Sunday afternoon games.

Additionally, the source said the league will work with players to identify victims of systemic racism throughout the season. Topics discussed with players include victims’ names on helmet decals or jersey patches, as well as educational programs and storytelling (such as additional PSAs about victims and their families).