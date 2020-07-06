The NFL’s most dynamic skill-position trio ranking

Before the fantasy football NFL teams could be judged by their quarterback-wide receiver combination, the Cowboys set the bar.

Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith and Michael Irvine were known as “The Triples” on their way to three Super Bowls in the 1990s. Since then, the Trios have been a measure of explosion.

Post 2020 ranked the 16 most dynamic “threes”:

1. Saints (Drew Brees, Alvin Kamara, Michael Thomas): Thomas criticized Breese for his sarcastic comments on the racist protests and later accepted his apology. Will this change their on-field chemistry? Thomas set an NFL record with 470 receptions in his first four seasons, playing with an NFL career leader in passing yards and touchdowns. Camara is averaging 100 yards per game from scrimmage.

2. Cowboys (Doc Prescott, Ezekiel Elliott, Amari Cooper): Will Prescott benefit the most from his first two playmakers? Prescott is still seeking a long-term contract with Elliott and Cooper. Elliott won two rushing titles in four seasons. The Cowboys paid more to keep Cooper.

3. Chiefs (Patrick Mahomes, Damian Williams, Travis Kells): Mahomes-Kelsey may be the best duo. Or it could be Mahomes-Tyrick Hill. But the Chiefs have no 500-yard rusher in 2019. Rookie Clyde Edwards-Helair could replace Williams.

4. Ravens (Lamar Jackson, Mark Ingram, Mark Andrews): They average 204.8 rushing yards per game, 51 more than the other team. Jackson set a quarterback rushing record (1,206 yards) on his way to MVP. Andrews is his favorite receiving target, most notably the Red Zone (10 touchdowns).

5. Browns (Baker Mayfield, Nick Chubb, Odell Beckham Jr.): Chubb’s 1,500-yard rushing season ranks No. 2 in the NFL. Mayfield (21 interceptions) and Beckham have both gone through the years, but they can explode if they get on the same page – and many times the injured OBJ is healthy.

6. Packers (Aaron Rodgers, Aaron Jones, Davante Adams): The Packers were fired for not adding a receiver in the draft, instead putting pressure on Adams and putting Rodgers on the clock by creating Jordan Love. Jones became the first Packer to reach 1,000 rushing yards since 2014.

7. Seahawks (Russell Wilson, Chris Carson, Tyler Lockett): Lockett fell into the No. 1 role after Doug Baldwin retired. Carson has rushed for 2,381 yards the past two seasons, putting first-rounder Rashad Penny on the bench. Wilson is the annual MVP Front Runner.

8. Buccaneers (Tom Brady, Ronald Jones, Mike Evans): Brody pulled Rob Gronkowski out of retirement to join his best receiver duo from Randy Moss-Wes Welker. Evans has had six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons to start his career, and Chris Godwin is emerging. Jones needs to keep the defense honest.

9. Cardinals (Kyler Murray, Kenya Drake, DeAndre Hopkins): Larry Fitzgerald is not the No. 1 target after Hopkins steals from the Texans. Murray was the 2019 Offensive Rookie of the Year and the Cardinals were traded and the franchise-tagged with big expectations for Drake.

10. Panthers (Teddy Bridgewater, Christian McCaffrey, DJ Moore): McCaffrey had a 1,000 / 1,000 season rushing and receiving, but Moore was not a slot with 1,175 yards on 87 catches. Bridgewater, the successor of former MVP Cam Newton, has not been a full-time starter since 2015.



11. Titans (Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry, AJ Brown): Henry, who was particularly injured (1,540 yards), won the rushing title, allowing Tannehill’s revival. Can their 2019 success be duplicated? Brown led the 1,000-yard receiver with 20.2 yards per carry as a rookie.

12. Falcons (Matt Ryan, Todd Gurley, Julio Jones): No one knows what to expect from an injury-prone Gurley, who led the NFL in scrimmage in 2017 yards and rushed for touchdowns in 2018. Jones is the NFL’s all-time leader in receiving yards per game. Ryan has fallen out of his 2016 MVP season.

13. Steelers (Ben Roethlisberger, James Connor, Juju Smith-Schuster): Injury concerns across the board after the trio lost 25 games together last season. They topped this list in the last preseason, but it is difficult to replace Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown.

14. Eagles (Carson Wentz, Miles Sanders, Zach Ertz): Sanders will be saddled after the Eagles trade Jordan Howard. Ertz led the Eagles in receiving yards with Wentz in his first four seasons, which puts him under more pressure than any player in the NFL

15. Giants (Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley, Golden Tate): Jones was the first rookie with four touchdown passes and three interceptions, but he led the NFL with 18 fumbles. Barkley ran 1,000 yards on the bum ankle. The Giants have three No. 2-caliber receivers, but Tate has made it long.

16. Texans (Desan Watson, David Johnson, Brandin Cooks): Watson-Hopkins is unique. Time will tell if he can collect the same magic with the Cooks, who have 1,000-yard seasons for three different teams in six years. Johnson has 363 rushing yards in total since the injury-dominated 2016.