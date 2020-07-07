The nurse recorded her coronavirus death in an annoying video

A New Jersey emergency room nurse who died of coronavirus has documented the last three weeks of her life in a horrific video – showing how her home-based fever turned into a vicious, full-body attack. High hospital air.

“Hello everyone, today I have a fever. I can’t get rid of it. But I’m resting comfortably in my bed. I’m not going to the ER. I’m going to manage my symptoms at home,” said Pamela Orlando, 56, at the start of the video, which was taken at the end of March but recently posted on social media content The company did share “It’s going viral.”

It was only the beginning of the Orlando symptoms and she seemed healthy and chipper, confident that she could fight the virus from her home.

But by “second day” her face looks gray and she says on the camera, “boy does that look bad to me?”

“Back pain. The fever doesn’t break and when it breaks, it’s very uncomfortable,” Orlando said at home.

The next day, the nurse worked at The Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, New Jersey According to CBS – Breathing breathing with nasal cannula from hospital bed.

“I have heard that the third day of this wonderful virus, the ninth day, is worse. At the moment I am fine,” said Orlando, hoping her condition will improve.

By the fourth day, the clips will be darker, as Orlando shows up from his hospital bed at 3:30 p.m.

“Oh my God, this is no joke. I’m very uncomfortable,” she said while lying on the couch.

The next clip depicts the state of hospital drowning as Orlando complains that she has not seen a nurse yet.

The ER nurse said, “9:20 and I haven’t seen a nurse or a nurse practitioner yet. I called them for pain meds and called my nurse practitioner and I haven’t seen or heard from anyone except tech.”

The mother’s condition worsens as the video continues, and she doesn’t know what day it will eventually be.

“I don’t know what day it is but I feel awful,” Orlando shouted at her.

“It was so bad that I wasn’t going to make it,” she continues.

“Please God, help me.”

The following clip shows Orlando lying on the bed with a breathing tube on his face, without words.

“I don’t know what day it is?” Orlando tries to say in the next clip, at the same time he winds up for air.

“I think it’s Saturday, yes it’s Saturday night at 9:15. Today is not a good day, ”she says, taking some time to breathe.

“I can not move. Pray that I am okay. “

The last two clips show Orlando coughing into her mask of oxygen on her face, pleading with those looking to pray for her.

“I’m not feeling well,” she says.

Orlando passed away April 16, 24 days after her illness, according to CBS.