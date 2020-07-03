The Rangers Euro players returned to New York before training camp

The team confirmed to the Post on Friday that all Rangers European players were back in New York on Thursday night and are following the NHL’s return-to-play protocol, as training camp is likely to begin on July 13.

Henrik Lundqvist, Mika Zibanejad, Jesper Fast, Capo Kakko, Alexander Georgiev and Philippe Chitel are among the players who have returned to Europe since the Global Coronavirus Epidemic closed the 2019-20 regular season in March.

There are still plenty of rangers to come back to the New York area.

Players returning to training camp outside the United States or from various parts of the country are subject to the League’s ‘Return to Play’ protocol. COVID-19 involves testing them before they arrive in New York and practice them.

The league is still in phase 2 of its Return to Play plan, which includes volunteer small-group exercises at team practice facilities, as players return to their markets. Players are allowed to skate only in the same groups of fewer than six and are often tested. The Post reported Thursday that the start of the team camps (Phase 3) is being pushed back until at least July 13.

According to TSN, the The NHL is targeting July 26 For teams reporting to their hub cities, Toronto and Edmonton have been confirmed by The Post, with the goal of starting the 24-team playoff tournament – Phase 4 – August 1.