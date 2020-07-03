Former KGB official has maintained a strange love affair with Russian President Vladimir Putin, over how White House officials cover Trump’s inability to be commander-in-chief responsible for US military welfare.
White House Press Secretary Kylie McNani on Monday Said
Regarding the intelligence surrounding the Russian bounty, “there is disagreement in the intelligence community, and it will not be upheld by the president until it is confirmed.” Similarly, Trump’s national security adviser is Robert O’Brien Tweeted
Intelligence was not “verified” because the president was not described.
But this explanation makes no sense. Presidents get plenty of unverified information. Intelligence is not like mathematics, where 2 + 2 is always “validated” to make 4.
Think of the operation that US Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden in 2011 in Abbottabad, Pakistan.
There are no “confirmed” intelligence in Bin Laden Abbottabad. It is a purely circumstantial case for him to be there, and despite considerable disagreements among the intelligence community about the potential of former President Barack Obama bin Laden, the SEALs have been called for a very dangerous mission. There.
As I found out when I was reporting my book “Manhunt: 10-year search for bin Laden from 9/11 to Abbottabad,
“A few weeks before Obama ordered the attack on Bin Laden, a small intelligence” red team “was hired to test the intelligence that Bin Laden might be in Abbottabad. He knew there was only a 50/50 chance in Abbottabad.
And it acquires the nature of intelligence. US intelligence agencies often issue a National Intelligence Estimate (NIE) when US intelligence agencies consider a problem of particular importance to US policyholders. The word “guess” says. US opponents wear their actions in secret, and therefore the American Intelligence Community seeks to break this secret mask, usually with a combination of human resources, intelligence and satellite imagery. It usually does not produce a “confirmed” truth, but rather an estimate that often comes with different levels of “faith” from “high” to “low”. Here, for example, is Declassified NIE
Since 2007 about the history of the Iran nuclear program
Trump, according to his national security adviser, O’Brien Not described in person
About Russian bounties. If this is true, then it is not because the intelligence is important, but because Trump does not want to hear anything bad about his friend Putin, so US intelligence officials constantly underestimate Trump, making Putin look bad The Madman Theory,
CNN’s Jim Scitto is an upcoming book.
The fact that the Russian Bounty Intelligence was placed in the Presidential Daily Brief earlier this year is because Trump never read these briefings. Washington Post
More New York Times
, Deflecting his duties as commander-in-chief, hating cable news and tweeting about all sorts of trivia and revenge instead of working hard to get information to protect the American people and its military.
It’s not a secret, or even news that Russia is supporting the Taliban. In March 2018, US commander in Afghanistan, General John “Mick” Nicholson, told the BBC that Russian weapons were smuggled into the Taliban and that they would “provide some assistance to the Taliban.” So, Some version of the facts
Russian support for the Taliban has been popular for over two years.
The real question that White House officials have not begun to address – how keen are they to say that the President has not been informed about the plot to kill American troops in Afghanistan – is: What does the Trump administration do about this? After all, Trump is personal Ordered murder
In January, Iran’s commander of military operations in the Middle East, General Qassem Solaimani, was accused of planning attacks on US targets in the region.
Will Trump order some sort of retaliatory action on the Russians based on the intelligence of their soldiers’ lives? The question answers itself.
