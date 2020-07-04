The Riverdale telephone spinoff series Katy Keane has been canceled at the CW

It has been confirmed that CW Riverdale Spinoff series Katy Keen Warner Bros. will not go ahead with its second season starring Lucy Hale from TV. The series was not renewed as part of the network’s upcoming slate, mainly due to the lack of digital performance of the show’s first season on the new HBO Max streaming performance.

According to the The Hollywood ReporterAlthough the show was rescued by super-producer Greg Berlanti at home, the series did not show up on CW’s digital platforms as of late, as did the late-season network or other pilot series. The network has previously noted that it has not yet decided on the show’s future.

This is a somewhat surprising revelation Riverdale Netflix is ​​becoming increasingly popular due to the digital push. In fact, the CW showed early reliance on Katy Keane and ordered 13 backup scripts before its premiere. In the end, no additional episodes were taken.

Perceived by Riverdale And Archie Comics content chief Roberto Aguirre-Sakasa, who portrayed Hale as comic book favorite Katy Keane and featured Ashley Murray Riverdale.

Katy Keen Despite the COVID-19 shutdowns, this is CW’s only cancellation this season 100, Arrow And Supernatural All are going on with the planned final seasons.

