The Hong Kong Autonomy Act imposes restrictions on businesses and individuals who help China restrict Hong Kong’s autonomy. It was unanimously approved Thursday, and now it goes to President Donald Trump’s desk.

The Senate initially passed the bill last week, and according to Senator Pat Toomey, a Pennsylvania Republican, and Sen. Chris Van Hollen, a Maryland Democrat, are co-authors of the law. That is why the Senate needs to approve a slightly changed version of Trump before sending it.

The move comes as lawmakers take on China’s controversial national security law for Hong Kong, which will give Beijing new powers over the semi-autonomous city.

Critics have not revealed to the public until the law is passed, which represents the erosion of the city’s precious civil and political liberty; China and local governments have argued that it is necessary to curb unrest and uphold mainland sovereignty.