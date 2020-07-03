The staff is demoralized by City Hall de Blasio

City Hall employees were “disappointed” by Mayor Bill de Blasio’s words, which led to the administration’s response to one of the biggest problems of our time, the Coronavirus pandemic and the George Floyd protests.

“The office is pretty upset,” a source said.

“If it is not so difficult to guarantee a pay check right now, I think a lot of people will go to the exits,” the source added, referring to the sudden joint departures of two longtime senior advisers.

Freddie Goldstein, the press secretary for 13 years with Heijoner, and Wiley Norvell, communications director, said Wednesday that he is retiring but is not moving to other jobs.

“With the George Floyd protests, with the current COVID situation, his style should be particularly sticky [to staffers]The source described De Blasio as “particularly bullish” and “convinced of his best way of handling things.”

The Post reported this spring that De Blasio was micro managing the city’s coronavirus response and ignoring the advice of health professionals working for him.

“People think they can’t do their jobs and not even voice their opinions internally,” said a City Hall insider.

“He often feels that he can undermine internal differences or come from people who can’t see the big picture.”

“It makes people feel frustrated and tired,” the insider said.

In addition, staff who thought they were going to work for a progressive mayor were terrified when De Blasio defended the use of force by the NYPD during demonstrations last month. Current and former employees expressed their frustration and wrote openly to the mayor and expressed disgust with the mayor they were working with at an unprecedented public demonstration over the Brooklyn Bridge.

Another source said that Goldstein, who was promoted to press secretary in April 2019 after playing more junior roles in the administration, was “frustrated” with his boss.

“I knew she was completely burned out and that she was on him and that she was all over it.

“She’s not taking on a new job so that she’ll tell you everything you need to know,” the source said.

Rebecca Katz, a former de Blasio confidante, shouted at the mayor for hitting her favorite Brooklyn gym in March, just hours before the governor shut down the state’s fitness facilities due to the pandemic.

Katz tweeted at the time, “We should not ask current or former staff to justify it. The mayor’s actions today are unforgivable and reckless.”

Goldstein is left to explain the head-scratching move, telling The Post in a post in March, “The YMCA is very much a part of him and his family’s life. It was obvious that this was going to change, and before that, the last time the mayor wanted to visit was to visit him. “

Goldstein confirmed to the Post on Thursday that she was taking time off after leaving her post next week, but the controversy is that she is leaving because she is fed up with the mayor.

It is a “natural time for transformation,” she said, because “the city has taken a turn, reopening after a crisis.”

“It’s been quite a few months, and we’ve both been here a long time,” she said, referring to herself and Norwell.

Norwell did not return a message from The Post about his departure. He has no other position.

De Blasio’s Chief of Staff Emma Wolf praised Goldstein’s tenure.

“The mayor and the whole team have tended to Freddie more than ever in the past four months. She is fierce, effective and has good humor in the hardest days the city has ever faced.

De Blasio has not named Norwell, but Goldstein’s successor, Bill Needhard, is a former spokesman for Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders Presidential campaign.

Due to his commitment to racial inclusion, de Blasio was annoyed by the rest of the staff that he had chosen a white male outsider instead of a colored person already serving for his administration.

When asked at a press conference Thursday about Nidhard’s appointment as his next press secretary, de Blasio bluntly stated that the former Sanders spokesman was the right man for a high-profile job given his “unique experience.”

The mayor boasted that he was the most diverse administration in city history.