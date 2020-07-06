The Tesla stock topped 200 1,200. Here’s how it can hit $ 2,000

Tesla TSLA A Wall Street analyst says the stock will rise another 66% over the next 12 months and hit $ 2,000. So farThis year the shares have been electrified by 189%, driven partly by broad Growth in the tech sector

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a report earlier this week that strong demand for Tesla’s Model 3 from Chinese customers could help boost stock. He described the strength in China as “a ray of light shining to Tesla in a dark global macro environment.”

The demand for Tesla’s latest model Y SUV is also increasing in China, Ives said. For these reasons, he expects China’s growth to add between $ 300 and $ 400 to its stock price.

There is one exception. Ives’ official price target on Tesla is just 2 1,250. His $ 2,000 Cal Bull case. Everything must go right for the Elon Musk company.