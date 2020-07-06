World

The Tesla stock topped 200 1,200. Here’s how it can hit $ 2,000

by Adam D. Crook
A Wall Street analyst says the stock will rise another 66% over the next 12 months and hit $ 2,000. So far Tesla (TSLA) This year the shares have been electrified by 189%, driven partly by broad Growth in the tech sector.

Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said in a report earlier this week that strong demand for Tesla’s Model 3 from Chinese customers could help boost stock. He described the strength in China as “a ray of light shining to Tesla in a dark global macro environment.”

The demand for Tesla’s latest model Y SUV is also increasing in China, Ives said. For these reasons, he expects China’s growth to add between $ 300 and $ 400 to its stock price.

There is one exception. Ives’ official price target on Tesla is just 2 1,250. His $ 2,000 Cal Bull case. Everything must go right for the Elon Musk company.

However, at a price of $ 2,000 per share, Tesla’s market value is approximately 70 370 billion.

There are currently only eight American companies worth more than that – Apple (AAPL), Microsoft (MSFT), Amazon (AMZN), Google owner Alphabet (GOOGL), Facebook (FB), Warren Buffets Berkshire Hathaway (BRKB), Visa (V) And Johnson & Johnson (JNJ).
Tesla’s stock continues to thank Healthy sales For more affordable 3 and Y models along with its pricier model S and X vehicles.

But many Wall Street analysts are skeptical of Tesla.

Tesla has a bear case

According to data from Refinitive, only nine of the 33 analysts covering Tesla have a “buy” rating. Eleven have rated Tesla as a “hold” and the remaining thirteen investors recommend a Tesla. The average price target for all Tesla analysts is just 10 710.47 shares.

Tesla bears are not yet known to the company Prove that it is consistently profitable, Which is the main reason for the stock Not in the S&P 500 Yet – despite its huge market value.
J.D. Power also recently recognized this Tesla ranks last In its latest quality ratings for major automakers.
What a pestilence? Tesla really wants a one-person annual meeting

And then there’s Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO foreshadowed by his fans, The adversaries of Musk Don’t worry about his penchant for saying Controversial topics on Twitter And as recent comments suggest Corona virus concerns Blown over.

Some investors are concerned about the brain drain at Tesla. Many key executives have quit in the past year and Tesla does not even have a chief operating officer to help Musk.

The Lack of COO This is of concern to some analysts, especially as Musk has many other business interests that occupy his time. SpaceX And his Tunnel company Boring Company.
