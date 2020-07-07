The Trump administration begins to formally withdraw from the World Health Organization

Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, tweeted the news Tuesday.

“In the midst of a pandemic, Congress received a notification that the US officially withdrew. COVID does not justify calling Trump’s response to the chaotic & irrelevant. It does not protect American lives or interests.”

A State Department official also submitted “the United States withdrawal notice, from July 6, 2021, to the UN Secretary-General, who is the depository for the WHO.”

A letter addressed to the UN is very short, around three sentences, a source told CNN, describing the correspondence, and that it would trigger a one-year withdrawal timeline. However, this source warned that they could not confirm that they had seen the final version of the letter.

Lawmakers from both parties have long cited systemic issues with the WHO, but many have condemned the president’s decision to break away during the turn of the century pandemic.

Members of the GOP China Task Force urged President Donald Trump last month, despite claims that the World Health Organization has “enabled” the Chinese government to cover up the origins of the coronavirus pandemic. Reconsider his decision It was argued that the U.S. could do more to end the relationship with the international organization and influence change as a member.

Among its current duties, WHO is attempting to coordinate efforts to obtain medical equipment such as personal care and ventilators to hospitals around the world.

Some have warned that withdrawal in the current environment may hinder clinical trials needed for vaccine development as well as efforts to detect the spread of the virus worldwide.

Evacuation comes as the virus grows

Meanwhile, the number of coronavirus cases The surge continues Across the U.S. and in various countries around the world.

There are at least 2,953,423 cases of coronavirus in the US and at least 130,546 cases of the virus in the country, according to Johns Hopkins University cases.

On Monday, Johns Hopkins reported 17,346 new cases and 261 deaths. There are cases of all 50 states, the District of Columbia and other U.S. territories, as well as repatriation cases.

Trump has repeatedly stressed that the increase in cases in the US is the result of a thorough examination, but a WHO official dismissed the claim on Monday.

WHO Director General Tedros Adanam Ghebreyesus announced Tuesday that WHO scientists and experts will be heading to China this weekend to investigate the origin of the coronavirus novel.

In particular, experts are trying to explain how the coronavirus spreads from wild to animal to human, said Dr. Mike Ryan, executive director of the WHO’s Health Emergency Program.

Trump first announced his intention to quit the WWO in May and has consistently accused China of helping to cover up the source of the virus. He added that if the WHO acted appropriately, travel bans could be imposed on people from China.

The decision may be reversed if Biden wins the election

The Trump administration has already diverted funding from the WHO, and the process of formally withdrawing will take a year to complete. Critics of the decision believe the withdrawal decision will be reversed if Trump loses in the presidential election in November.

“Everything we do now may change in the coming year, because it will not be the end,” a UN diplomat told CNN Tuesday, indicating how long the withdrawal process will take.

The president’s claim that Trump’s decision to permanently terminate the US relationship with the WHO follows a pattern repeatedly applied to global corporations is taking advantage of the US. The President questioned the United Nations and the US funding for NATO, which had withdrawn from the Paris climate accord, and repeatedly criticized the World Trade Organization.

But health professionals, US lawmakers and world leaders have expressed concern over the fraud between the pandemic.

After Trump’s announcement in May, a WHO spokesman told CNN: “We have no comment at this time.”