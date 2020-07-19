Top News

The United Arab Emirates will launch its 1st-ever Mars mission today. This is how to enjoy live.

2 hours ago
Add Comment
by Barbara C. Arroyo
The United Arab Emirates will launch its 1st-ever Mars mission today. Here's how to watch live.
Barbara C. Arroyo
Written by Barbara C. Arroyo

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will launch its very first-ever interplanetary mission now (July 19), and you can observe the historic liftoff stay.

The Emirates Mars Mission, also identified as Hope, is scheduled to launch atop an H-IIA rocket from Japan’s Tanegashima Area Heart nowadays at 5:58 p.m. EDT (2158 GMT 6:58 a.m. July 20 Japan Normal Time. You can comply with the motion reside listed here at Space.com courtesy of the UAE Area Agency and the Dubai One particular news channel, or specifically via the latter two organizations in this article.

You may also like

About the author

Barbara C. Arroyo

Barbara C. Arroyo

I'm a writer, editor and newsroom leader working at the intersection of tech and media, editorial and product, journalism and management. I am driven to transform our industry for the future, develop and mentor our people, build compassionate and innovative organizational cultures, and put readers and communities at the center of it all. I also have a love of storytelling and creative work, and refuse to pick one or the other.

View all posts

Leave a Comment